2022 USC Trojans Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The USC Trojans are in a world of their own regarding a new look for the upcoming college football season.

Lincoln Riley arrived via Oklahoma and completely overhauled the roster via the transfer portal. In comes star quarterback Caleb Williams and dynamic receiver Mario Williams, following Riley from Oklahoma to sunny Southern Cal. The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison enters from Pittsburgh, giving the offense plenty of firepower. In comes running back Travis Dye and his 1,673 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns at Oregon from a year ago.

The offensive line and defense require plenty of work after an embarrassing showing in 2022, but this team is loaded with talent and will look to win plenty of shootouts. Will it be enough to capture a PAC-12 title?

Here’s a look at USC’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Rice Owls

Date: September 3

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

This game will be the first time these schools have played since 1971 and only the third time in history. The Rice Owls were just 4-8 a season ago and lost by 14 to Arkansas and 58 to Texas when stepping up against Power Five competition.

Week 2 – at Stanford Cardinal

Date: September 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

PAC-12 play gets started early in Lincoln Riley’s first year in Southern Cal. The Stanford Cardinal have won two of the last three meetings, including last year’s 42-28 victory that led to Clay Helton’s ousting.

Week 3 – vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Date: September 17

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

The Fresno State Bulldogs may play in the Mountain West, but this is no freebie for the Trojans. USC will be heavily favored but must not take Jake Haener and the Bulldogs too easy after they upset UCLA a year ago.

Week 4 – at Oregon State Beavers

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

USC better hope Alex Grinch has shored up the Trojans’ rush defense before this meeting with the Oregon State Beavers. Oregon State ran for 322 yards in last year’s 45-27 thrashing of USC, and Jonathan Smith almost always coaches a solid offensive attack.

Week 5 – vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

The Trojans have won two of the last three meetings, but the Arizona Sun Devils won 31-16 a year ago. It’s a manageable schedule to begin the season, and the Trojans will hope for 5-0 after this game or at least 4-1.

Week 6 – vs. Washington State Cougars

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

The Washington State Cougars are no pushover after bringing in a potential breakout star in quarterback Cameron Ward. Washington State last won at the Coliseum in 2013, but USC has won the past three meetings.

Week 7 – at Utah Utes

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

Playing on the road at Rice-Eccles is no easy task, especially not as the Utah Utes hope to repeat as PAC-12 Champions. This showdown is momentous and could end up deciding the conference race.

Week 8 – BYE

Week 9 – at Arizona Wildcats

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

The Trojans have bested the Arizona Wildcats every year since 2013. Arizona was just 1-11 under Jedd Fisch in year one but should be much improved.

Week 10 – vs. California Golden Bears

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

This contest is in the middle of a three-game stretch of manageable competition for the Trojans coming off a bye. The California Golden Bears have won two of the last three meetings but return only eight starters from a year ago.

Week 11 – vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Date: November 11

Time: TBD

The Colorado Buffaloes figure to be among the worst teams in the conference and typically are a much tougher out at home than they are on the road.

Week 12 – at UCLA Bruins

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

After a relatively calm stretch from Weeks 8 through 12 (including a bye), the competition stiffens up in the last two weeks. The Trojans will seek revenge after getting embarrassed by the UCLA Bruins 62-33 a year ago.

Week 13 – vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

This rivalry game will feature two new head coaches, Lincoln Riley and Marcus Freeman, making their debuts. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have won the past four meetings, with two wins coming by double digits.