2022 Washington Huskies Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
John David Yonke
The Washington Huskies enter the 2022 season with renewed hope after a disappointing 2021 campaign. Their record fell to 4-8 a year ago, which isn’t up to par for this program, so Kalen DeBoer was brought in from Fresno State to replace Jimmy Lake.
It’ll be a three-way battle for the starting quarterback job, but whoever wins the gig will have a talented receiving group to throw to led by Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze, and Ja’Lynn Polk. The schedule sets up favorable for Washington to return to a bowl game as long as the team shows improvement in Year 1 under Kalen DeBoer.
Here’s a look at Washington’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:
Week 1 – vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
Date: September 3
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
This will mark the first-ever meeting between these two programs. The Kent State Golden Flashes will replace a veteran quarterback but always have a dangerous offense under coach Sean Lewis.
Week 2 – vs. Portland State Vikings
Date: September 10
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Washington has won both prior meetings, most recently with a 41-3 domination in 2016. The Huskies will need to be on their A-game after dropping their opener to an FCS school (Montana) a year ago.
Week 3 – vs. Michigan State Spartans
Date: September 17
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
This will be one of the top non-conference matchups across the college football landscape in Week 3. Washington has won 11 of its last 15 games against the Big Ten.
Week 4 – vs. Stanford Cardinal
Date: September 24
Time: TBD
Their conference opener is the fourth straight game at Husky Stadium to begin the season. The all-time series is tied (44-44-4) and will be broken one way or the other.
Week 5 – at UCLA Bruins
Date: September 30
Time: TBD
The first of two Friday games for the Huskies in 2022. It’s a difficult scheduling spot on the road on short rest after playing the Stanford Cardinals coming off a bye the week prior.
Week 6 – at Arizona State Sun Devils
Date: October 8
Time: TBD
The second of two straight road games comes in Tempe against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Washington has won seven straight on the road in this series.
Week 7 – vs. Arizona Wildcats
Date: October 15
Time: TBD
The Huskies have won five straight meetings against the Arizona Wildcats.
Week 8 – at California Golden Bears
Date: October 22
Time: TBD
One more road game before the Week 9 bye. The California Golden Bears return just seven starters and rank 114th in returning production.
Week 9 – BYE
Week 10 – vs. Oregon State Beavers
Date: November 4
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
The Huskies come off a bye to play the Oregon State Beavers at home on a Friday night. This should be an electric atmosphere, and Washington has won six straight at home in this series.
Week 11 – at Oregon Ducks
Date: November 12
Time: TBD
The away team has won four of the last six in this series. Washington will hope for that trend to continue against a talented Oregon Ducks team in Year 1 of the Dan Lanning era.
Week 12 – vs. Colorado Buffaloes
Date: November 19
Time: TBD
The Huskies have dominated the Colorado Buffaloes, taking nine of the last 11 meetings. The Buffaloes figure to be near the bottom of the conference standings again in 2022.
Week 13 – at Washington State Cougars
Date: November 26
Time: TBD
The Apple Cup has been a one-sided affair in recent memory. Washington has won 10 of the last 12 meetings but got embarrassed 40-13 a year ago.
