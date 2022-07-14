2022 Washington Huskies Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The Washington Huskies enter the 2022 season with renewed hope after a disappointing 2021 campaign. Their record fell to 4-8 a year ago, which isn’t up to par for this program, so Kalen DeBoer was brought in from Fresno State to replace Jimmy Lake.

It’ll be a three-way battle for the starting quarterback job, but whoever wins the gig will have a talented receiving group to throw to led by Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze, and Ja’Lynn Polk. The schedule sets up favorable for Washington to return to a bowl game as long as the team shows improvement in Year 1 under Kalen DeBoer.

Here’s a look at Washington’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Date: September 3

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

This will mark the first-ever meeting between these two programs. The Kent State Golden Flashes will replace a veteran quarterback but always have a dangerous offense under coach Sean Lewis.

Week 2 – vs. Portland State Vikings

Date: September 10

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Washington has won both prior meetings, most recently with a 41-3 domination in 2016. The Huskies will need to be on their A-game after dropping their opener to an FCS school (Montana) a year ago.

Week 3 – vs. Michigan State Spartans

Date: September 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

This will be one of the top non-conference matchups across the college football landscape in Week 3. Washington has won 11 of its last 15 games against the Big Ten.

Week 4 – vs. Stanford Cardinal

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

Their conference opener is the fourth straight game at Husky Stadium to begin the season. The all-time series is tied (44-44-4) and will be broken one way or the other.

Week 5 – at UCLA Bruins

Date: September 30

Time: TBD

The first of two Friday games for the Huskies in 2022. It’s a difficult scheduling spot on the road on short rest after playing the Stanford Cardinals coming off a bye the week prior.

Week 6 – at Arizona State Sun Devils

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

The second of two straight road games comes in Tempe against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Washington has won seven straight on the road in this series.

Week 7 – vs. Arizona Wildcats

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

The Huskies have won five straight meetings against the Arizona Wildcats.

Week 8 – at California Golden Bears

Date: October 22

Time: TBD

One more road game before the Week 9 bye. The California Golden Bears return just seven starters and rank 114th in returning production.

Week 9 – BYE

Week 10 – vs. Oregon State Beavers

Date: November 4

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

The Huskies come off a bye to play the Oregon State Beavers at home on a Friday night. This should be an electric atmosphere, and Washington has won six straight at home in this series.

Week 11 – at Oregon Ducks

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

The away team has won four of the last six in this series. Washington will hope for that trend to continue against a talented Oregon Ducks team in Year 1 of the Dan Lanning era.

Week 12 – vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

The Huskies have dominated the Colorado Buffaloes, taking nine of the last 11 meetings. The Buffaloes figure to be near the bottom of the conference standings again in 2022.

Week 13 – at Washington State Cougars

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

The Apple Cup has been a one-sided affair in recent memory. Washington has won 10 of the last 12 meetings but got embarrassed 40-13 a year ago.