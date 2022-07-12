2022 Washington State Cougars Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Year 1 of the Jake Dickert era begins in Pullman, and the Washington State Cougars have hopes of reaching a bowl and possibly surprising in the PAC-12 North. Dickert was named the interim coach a year ago and showed enough over a 3-2 finish to the season to be brought back as the program’s leader.

Eric Morris was brought in as the offensive coordinator after having some flashy offenses at FCS school Incarnate Word. Quarterback Cameron Ward, Morris’s quarterback from a year ago, is a potential breakout star as the leader of this Air Raid scheme. Only 10 starters return, and the new offense must click to avoid a down year.

Here’s a look at Washington State’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Idaho Vandals

Date: September 3

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Cameron Ward and this new-look offense get a chance to shine in Week 1 against the Idaho Vandals. The Cougars have won nine straight in this series.

Week 2 – at Wisconsin Badgers

Date: September 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

These teams have only played twice, with Washington State dropping both contests. This is a challenging non-conference road test, and the Cougars figure to be significant underdogs.

Week 3 – vs. Colorado State Rams

Date: September 17

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

The lone meeting between these schools came in the 2013 New Mexico Bowl when the Cougars collapsed in the fourth quarter to lose 48-45. The Colorado State Rams will be in Year 1 of the Jay Norvell era and will have a new-look Air Raid offense.

Week 4 – vs. Oregon Ducks

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

Conference play starts with a home game against Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. Washington State has played the Oregon Ducks surprisingly close, splitting the last eight meetings.

Week 5 – vs. California Golden Bears

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

This marks the fourth home game in the first five weeks. The home team has won five of the last six games in this series, and the Bears return only seven starters.

Week 6 – at USC Trojans

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

Washington State has struggled in this series, going just 10-65 against the USC Trojans. Lincoln Riley makes a brief stop in the PAC-12 before jumping ship to the Big Ten.

Week 7 – at Oregon State Beavers

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

This marks the second of back-to-back road games. The Cougars have won eight straight meetings against the Oregon State Beavers.

Week 8 – BYE

Week 9 – vs. Utah Utes

Date: October 27

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

The Cougars have some winnable games at the end of their schedule, but this is a difficult matchup against the reigning PAC-12 Champions. Both teams will be coming off a bye for this Thursday’s matchup.

Week 10 – at Stanford Cardinal

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Washington State has won five straight in this series. The Stanford Cardinal went just 3-9 a year ago but return 17 starters and have a talented offense.

Week 11 – vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

Washington State has won three of the last four in this series. The Arizona State Sun Devils were one of the most talented teams in the conference a year ago. However, they had many players transfer out during a tumultuous offseason under coach Herm Edwards.

Week 12 – at Arizona Wildcats

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

The Cougars had won four of the last five meetings. The Arizona Wildcats went just 1-11 a year ago but have reason to expect improvement in Year 2 under Jeff Fisch.

Week 13 – vs. Washington Huskies

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

Jake Dickert hopes to keep the good vibes going after defeating the rival Washington Huskies by 40-13 in last year’s Apple Cup.