Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0) will host the Baylor Bears (4-0) in a showdown between two unbeaten Big 12 teams on Saturday, October 2.

Baylor is fresh off an upset win over Iowa State in a game they hung on to, 31-29 despite being outgained 479 to 285 in total yardage. Still, credit to the Bears for playing cleaner football and getting the job done against a very good Iowa State team that had high ambitions in 2021.

They appear to have improved in their second year under coach Dave Aranda, focusing primarily on the defensive side of the ball and allowing only 296 yards of total offense on 4.7 yards per play.

Many wrote of Oklahoma State as Big 12 contenders after two narrow wins over Missouri State and Tulsa to begin the season, but back-to-back 31-20 wins over Boise State and Kansas State has restored faith that the Cowboys came to play in 2021.

Their primary calling card is a nasty defense allowing only 311 total yards per game and 4.5 yards per play. The numbers appear to be legit, too, as they return eight starters on that side of the ball to a unit that allowed only 23.5 points per game in 2020.

Oklahoma State has been successful at home against Baylor, winning 11 of the past 13 meetings with the Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium.

It’s a possible letdown spot for Baylor off a huge upset win over the Cyclones. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, is rolling and has positive momentum themselves, with a bye to look forward to next week.

This seems to be a better situational spot for Oklahoma State, who looks slightly better when adjusting for yards per play.

A play on the under may also be worth a look, as both defenses are playing good football. The value seems to have been sucked out of the number, though, as it’s moved from 50.5 to 47.5