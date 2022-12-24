Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina Betting Preview and Insights

There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding this season’s Birmingham Bowl, which will feature the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers taking on the East Carolina Pirates.

Last year’s Birmingham Bowl saw Houston defeat Auburn 17-13 in a low-scoring affair. This bowl series has been held annually since 2006 and was renamed the Birmingham Bowl in 2015.

Birmingham Bowl Game Information

Date: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Protective Stadium

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Coastal Carolina (9-3), East Carolina (7-5)

Spread: East Carolina (-7.5) | Moneyline: East Carolina (-280), Coastal Carolina (+225) | Total: 63.5

This will be the first-ever meeting between Coastal Carolina and East Carolina, and that’s certainly noteworthy considering how close together they are on a map. Coastal Carolina comes from the Sun Belt Conference, while East Carolina is centered in the American Athletic Conference.

The Pirates are listed as -7.5-point favorites, and the hook clearly matters here, considering you could get that number at -7 earlier in the week. East Carolina finished the regular season with a 7-5 record against the spread, while Coastal Carolina was a lackluster 4-7-1. With that, you might have more confidence in backing the Pirates in this matchup, although they did struggle down the stretch in that category, where they were just 3-4 against the spread in their final seven matchups.

In saying that, the same trends align with Coastal Carolina, who posted a 2-6 record against the spread in their final eight. You can make a strong case that both defenses will struggle here, but the Pirates simply have more talent on offense, and there’s value here in them pulling away late, meaning laying the points should have some appeal here.

Looking at the total, the line is currently set at 63.5. That’s hardly a surprise when you consider that East Carolina gave up 88 points over their final two games, while Coastal Carolina surrendered 92. There are definitely things to appreciate about both offenses, though, which should be considered areas of strength in this matchup. Expect a high-scoring back-and-forth affair, meaning there’s value prevalent in backing the over 63.5.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Insights:

Grayson McCall (CC) has a passer rating of 191.9 with 7-10 yards to go (321.0 Pass Attempts) since last season — best among FBS Quarterbacks ; Average: 137.2

(321.0 Pass Attempts) — ; Coastal Carolina Skill Players have averaged 18.7 yards per reception (524 yards/28 catches) on 3rd and long this season — 2nd best among FBS Teams ; Average: 13.1

(524 yards/28 catches) — ; Reese White (CC) has picked up first downs on 26% of his rush attempts with 7-10 yards to go since last season — 5th best among FBS Running Backs ; Average: 15%

— ; Grayson McCall (CC) has a passer rating of 202.7 on 1st down (223.0 Pass Attempts) since last season — best among FBS Quarterbacks ; Average: 143.5

(223.0 Pass Attempts) — ; Coastal Carolina Skill Players have averaged 17.8 yards per reception (874 yards/49 catches) on 3rd and long since last season — 4th best among FBS Teams ; Average: 13.2

East Carolina Pirates Insights: