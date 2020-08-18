Blazers vs Lakers NBA Odds and Simulations

The NBA Playoffs continue Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers wrap up a slate of four games. Can one of the strongest No. 8 seeds in recent history take down King James and the Lakers?

Let’s look at where the value is at in this one.

Odds

Money Line

Portland Trail Blazers: +194

Los Angeles Lakers: -235

Spread

Portland Trail Blazers +5.5: -106

Los Angeles Lakers -5.5: -114

Total

Over 230.5: -110

Under 230.5: -110

Key Points to Consider

Outlook: Portland heads into this series with tons of momentum. They weren’t expected to clinch the No. 8 seed but – thanks to the heroics of Damian Lillard – made a push in these bubble seeding games. The Blazers will need similar production from Lillard and CJ McCollum, while also getting some help from some of their bigs who have the size to match up with the Lakers.

Some Numbers: While LeBron James gets much of the attention, forward Anthony Davis has been the epitome of consistency this season. He leads the team with 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Against Portland this season, he is averaging 32 points and 11.3 points per game.

Davis is projected to finish Game 1 with 19 points on 48% shooting, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Offense vs Defense: The Lakers are No. 11 in the league in points scored per game, and No. 3 in the league in points allowed per game.

Projected Leaders

For Portland, Damian Lillard is projected to finish with 30 points on 45% shooting, along with 8 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal and 4 TOs.

For Los Angeles, LeBron James is projected to finish with 21 points on 57% shooting, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 1 steal and 3 TOs.

Analyst’s Pick

Portland to cover.

Three-star (out of four) AccuScore hot trend pick here. Portland covers a 5.5-point spread in 60% of simulations. Average final score in simulations is 115 – 114, in favor of LA. Simulation data projects this matchup to be much closer than odds-makers are indicating.

