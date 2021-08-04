Can West Ham Manage Another Strong Finish This Season?

The first match of the Premier League stands just nine days away, and we are preparing you with plenty of futures bets for the upcoming season! Between top four, top six, relegation, and much more, FanDuel Sportsbook offers plenty of wagers before the season gets underway. Here is one club that we believe may struggle to make it out of the bottom half of the table this year.

West Ham United -120

West Ham had their best top-flight placement in 17 years last season and have qualified for European play for the first time in six years. It was a historical season for the Hammers after avoiding relegation in 2020, but the expectations are higher than ever heading into the season.

Playing in European competition can often be a struggle for smaller clubs like West Ham purely based on the lack of squad depth and comfortability amongst its players in having multiple matches in a week. Fairly early bow-outs in both the EFL Cup and FA Cup showed the side’s lack of depth last season, and adding another competition next season will only make things worse. Here are West Ham’s Premier League fixtures following Thursday night Europa League matches this season:

Manchester United

Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool

Manchester City

Burnley

That’s a tough run of matches with a Europa League match – half of them in another country – just a few nights before. Striker and last season’s leading goal scorer Michail Antonio is a key cog to the system but has a history of injuries throughout his career and has only started 134 matches across 266 games in his last seven seasons at the club. Between the Premier League, Europa League, and new brutal CONCACAF Octagonal World Cup Qualifying scheduling with Jamaica, it is only going to get more rigorous for the target man. With no clear backup striker for the Hammers in place, the spearhead of attack may become a glaring weakness for this squad.

West Ham has some incredibly talented players and should win plenty of matches this season, but the lack of depth at a good number of positions is worrisome with so many fixtures coming their way and challenging opponents on the backend of UEL group stage matches. Take the Hammers to finish in the bottom half of the table as their squad will be pushed to its limits for most of the season.