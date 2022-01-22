Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool EPL Weekend Wagering Windup: Will the Reds shake their London slump?

EPL Weekend Wagering Windup for Sunday, January 23

Liverpool is barely treading water in the English Premier League title race as we enter Week 23 of the campaign. The Reds moved up to second last week with a convincing 3-0 win over Brentford. As convincing as the win was, it was only Liverpool’s first in their past four. With the barrage of lost points, The Reds have fallen 11 points behind leaders Manchester City who continue to beat all comers. Liverpool travels to the nation’s capital to face Crystal Palace in London. A city where they have had some trouble finding the wins necessary to keep pace with the champions. The London jinx is in full effect for Liverpool as they remain winless in the city after four tries. Is this the week The Reds finally find the winning stroke along the Thames? We take a look at this curse breaker with title implications, but you can check out all the other EPL odds covered for you at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Match Information

Crystal Palace (5-9-7, 24 points: 11th) | Liverpool (13-6-2, 45 points: 2nd)

Match Date: Sunday, January 23

Match Time: 9:00 am ET

Venue: Anfield – Selhurst Park, London, England

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool , Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline:Crystal Palace +500| Draw +310 | Liverpool -175

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over -144 | Under +118

Odds to Win the League: Crystal Palace NA | Liverpool +1000

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool , News, Analysis, and Picks

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Predictions and Picks

Liverpool (-175)

Liverpool to keep a clean sheet (+152)

After four visits to London this season Liverpool (-175) has zero wins to show for their travels. Matches at Spurs, Chelsea, and Brentford resulted in draws for The Reds, while a trip to London Stadium resulted in a humbling defeat to the Hammers. With six teams coming from London, it’s difficult to imagine a team winning the league if they can’t win in the Olde Smoke.

Liverpool is still missing key goal scorers to the Africa Cup in Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keita. Last week, however, Jurgen Klopp managed to plug the holes reasonably well against a tricky but slumping Brentford side, getting rare scoring support from Fabinho and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Crystal Palace (+500) has been struggling of late, so the Liverpool London curse could stand to be broken this weekend at Selhurst Park. In their past nine matches, the Eagles have only managed two wins—one against the hapless Canaries and the other verses the shambolic Everton.

Palace is also missing one of their best players in Wilfried Zaha to The Africa Cup, whose absence offsets the lengthy list of Liverpool absentees. London jinxes aside, recent history is overwhelming in favor of the visitors, with Liverpool outscoring Palace 29-5 in their previous ten matches. Worse still, the past four have resulted in red romps to the tune of 16-0, including a record-breaking 7-0 win in this fixture last season.

Look for Liverpool to finally have success in London in a big way. Take The Reds to win and add some hex breaking gravy to your chips by taking a Liverpool clean sheet.

