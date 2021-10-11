EPL GOLDEN BOOT FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS

This year’s golden boot award is up for grabs, and the usual suspects, along with an old familiar face, are lining up for the race to be crowned the EPL’s top scorer. The season is not yet a quarter finished, but a few hopefuls are falling behind the leaders.

TOP 10 ODDS FOR EPL GOLDEN BOOT

Mohamed Salah +210

Romelu Lukaku +270

Cristiano Ronaldo +300

Jamie Vardy +1100

Harry Kane +1400

Michail Antonio +2300

Sadio Mane +3400

Son-Heung Min +3400

Bruno Fernandes +3600

Pierre-Emerick +4200

MOHAMED SALAH

Already the joint leader in the young EPL season is Mohamed Salah (+210) of Liverpool. Last week at Anfield versus Manchester City, his stunning solo effort illustrates why he is the favorite to retake the prize this year. Salah, who has six goals already, is on a mission to become the top scorer in the EPL for the third time in his career. If he is successful, he will become the first African footballer to do so and will join elite company in Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, and Harry Kane as the only players to do so.

While Salah can shred defenses entirely on his own, he is also surrounded by top passing playmakers at Liverpool. Passing and playmaking prowess from the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, and Roberto Firmino means there will be no shortage of service to the Reds talisman.

ROMELU LUKAKU

A constant threat in front of goal, Romelu Lukaku (+270) has cooled his electric pace in the first three games. After scoring a goal a game, Chelsea has found scoring punch from other players. League leaders Chelsea, however, have scored fifteen times, and it’s only a matter of time before Lukaku is on the scoresheet again. At +270, Lukaku offers good value as it doesn’t take much imagination to see multi-goal games in his future. Chelsea already has some tough fixtures behind them, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, and Arsenal. Some lesser opponents are due to meet the Blues so Lukaku could make a serious run on the leaders in the coming weeks.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

The return of CR7 had the league buzzing at the start of the season, and for a good reason. Ronaldo (+300), coming off a 29 goal season with Juventus, took the Italian award as top scorer. He has also taken the honors in Spain three times and the EPL golden boot in England in 2008. Astonishingly, if the age-defying forward can do it again this year, he will have won the EPL golden boot 14 years apart. With a resume like Ronaldo’s, it’s not hard to see him doing it again as he already has three goals, having only played three full matches. Ole Gunnar Solskjær brought him on after 53 minutes in Manchesters’ last game, choosing not to start him after United had been in Europe 3 days before. Perhaps it is a sign Ronaldo won’t play full matches all the time, but CR7 coming into games fresh-legged late is still a tantalizing proposition.

JAMIE VARDY

Another Premier League striker that seems to score whenever he wants, Jamie Vardy (+1100), is at it again for Leicester this season. With six goals already, Vardy is the joint leader in the EPL with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and is pursuing his second career scoring title to add to his 23 goal triumph two years ago. Vardy is the leading man at Leicester and has scored half of their total goals. He is also the penalty taker at Leicester, a team that generates considerable chances in the box and therefore gets higher than the average amount of spot-kicks given. At +1100, there is gold in those penalties in the form of Jamie Vardy, who is over 90% from the spot.

