EPL Top Four Finishers Futures Odds and Analysis: Steer Clear of Manchester United

EPL Top Four Finishers Futures Odds and Analysis

With the January transfer window opening this week, there is a lot of attention on the top four race in the EPL. European play is on the table for the top four clubs in contention for the lucrative prize of high-profile Champions League involvement as a reward. This week, we look at some of the outsiders in the EPL with European aspirations. With Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool offering tiny returns to finish top four, we take a look at some European wannabees that are knocking on the door.

ODDS TO FINISH TOP FOUR IN THE ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Liverpool -9000

Chelsea -3500

Man Utd +170

Tottenham +185

Arsenal +230

West Ham +550

Leicester +3400

Wolves +10000

Southampton +10000

Brighton +10000

MANCHESTER UNITED (+170)

The circus-like Manchester United season continued last week as they lost at Old Trafford yet again to a visiting Wolves side who at the time were without a win for a month. Old Trafford seems to have been reduced to a place where teams can come and break a losing streak, and that is shocking to United supporters who have witnessed the most tumultuous campaign in years this season. They have seen United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjær get sacked after an embarrassing thrashing from Liverpool and an equally humbling loss to Watford weeks later. Since then, United has had even more disappointment in a tie to lousy Newcastle and the Wolves’ failure. Throw in a narrow 1-0 victory over league sad sacks Norwich City, and it becomes difficult to imagine new manager Ralf Rangnick being able to right this ship in time to capture the coveted fourth spot. Don’t go with the herd on this one.

ARSENAL (+230)

After the worst start in their entire history, Arsenal appears to be patching things up and heading in the right direction. After three games, the Gunners found themselves sitting dead last in the EPL. Since then, they have somehow managed to climb all the way back into the top four. The remarkable play of Bukayo Saka has been vital in the turn of fortunes as he is finding the scoresheet regularly. They even gave Manchester City all they could handle last week in a spirited 2-1 loss to the champions. A word of warning on this club, though, is that they still tend to put up stinkers, as was the case in early December when a struggling Everton defeated them 2-1. At +230, however, the Gunners are a solid bet to hold on to the 4th spot.

WEST HAM (+550)

Currently in fifth spot and only a single point behind Arsenal is another club with European dreams and the squad to make it a reality. The surprising Hammers have been in the league’s upper echelon all season and boast a better goal difference than Arsenal should they finish in a tie with them. With wins over Liverpool and Chelsea this campaign, it’s easy to see why an air of expectation has arrived at London Stadium. Michail Antonio has resumed early season form and is fourth in the league in scoring with eight, while his teammate Jarrod Bowen is third in assists. West Ham has been a formidable opponent for everyone they played this season, and they have only lost by more than one goal once all year; a 2-0 loss to Arsenal in a game that West Ham was down to ten men for a third of the match. This team is a tough egg to crack, and at +550, they may hold the best value on the board.

