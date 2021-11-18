EPL Week 12 Betting Preview: Liverpool vs. Arsenal

In what could be the match of the weekend, a battle bruised Liverpool welcomes to Anfield, an Arsenal squad that hasn’t lost since Week 3 and has climbed from dead last to an astonishing fifth place in that time. The Gunners train has been gaining momentum for nine weeks, and they put their unbeaten streak on the line this week in Liverpool. Will the Arsenal train hit the red wall at Anfield, or will Liverpool continue their poor run of form we saw in Week 10 as they fell to West Ham? We look at these questions and more but make sure you check out all the EPL odds for this week’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal Match Information

Liverpool (6-4-1, 22 points: 4th) | Arsenal (6-2-3, 20 points: 5th)

Match Date: Saturday, November 20

Match Time: 12:30 pm ET

Venue: Anfield – Liverpool, England

Liverpool vs. Arsenal, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Liverpool -210 | Draw +360 | Arsenal +500

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-194 | Under (+156)

Odds to Win the League: Liverpool +430 | Arsenal +7500

Liverpool vs. Arsenal, News, Analysis, and Picks

Liverpool (-210)

Liverpool clean sheet (+164)

The Gunners’ (+500) current momentum will be tested this weekend as they travel to Anfield, one of the most challenging venues in World football. The Gunners, though, are amid an incredible turnaround reminiscent of Dark Knight Rising. The villains at the top of the table cackled behind closed doors and celebrated the apparent demise of Arsenal. Indeed after three weeks of play, Liverpool was at the summit while Arsenal sat dead last after their worst start in club history. Like a phoenix from the ashes, the Gunners now can leapfrog the Reds with an away win this week.

While the Batman-like return of Arsenal to the upper echelon has been impressive, and nine without a loss is a superhero’s feat in this league, let’s take a closer look at this comeback. The last time Arsenal faced a club in the top four, they were embarrassed 5-0 by Manchester City. They’ve had slim 1-0 victories over Watford, Norwich, and Burnely, teams with which other title contenders have had their way. Those clubs all face relegation and carry with them double-digit negative goal differences. Arsenal has only one win against a team in the top half, coming against an underperforming ninth place Tottenham in September. Against sides in the top four, Arsenal has conceded seven and have not had a single reply. Is this a lionhearted comeback or just a paper tiger? We are about to find out.

After a disappointing performance in a 3-2 loss to West Ham, Liverpool (-210) look to return to winning ways. Last week’s loss was Liverpool’s first of the season, and it ended a club record 25 games without a defeat. However, the Reds do face significant injuries as they try to get back into the win column. Roberto Firmino is out, and Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, and James Milner remain question marks, although Mane and Henderson are training.

Injuries aside, Liverpool has history with them. The Gunners have not won at Anfield since 2012, and in the past five matches there, they have been outscored 18-4. While the meteoric rise of Arsenal might make a great movie plot, don’t let the nine unbeaten coax you into the juicy +500 for Arsenal. Liverpool has squad depth to cover any injuries, and secondly, Mohamed Salah has had the week off as his Egypt side spared his use during the week in Africa.

A rested Salah combined with Arsenal’s dismal performances against good teams means the Gunners are a Joker bet. The dynamic duo at the back of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will prove too much for the sometimes riddling runs of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Take the Reds in a climax spoiling comfortable win and take them to keep a clean sheet for added loot to the caper.