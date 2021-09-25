EPL Week 6 Wagering Weekend Windup: Arsenal vs. Tottenham

It’s yet another London derby on tap this week in the EPL Weekend Windup. This time it’s the classic rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham that is featured. After their worst start to a Premier League campaign in the club’s history, Arsenal has slowly put the pieces back together. The Gunners have now won back-to-back games for the first time since January in the Premier League and added a three-nil League Cup win on Wednesday. Can Arsenal build on their newly formed momentum against the visiting cross-town rivals, Tottenham Hotspur? We take a closer look at this London town showdown, but you can check out all the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Match Information

Arsenal (2-0-3, 6 points) | Tottenham (3-0-2, 9 points)

Match Date: Sunday, September 26

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium – London, England

Arsenal vs. Tottenham, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Arsenal +125 | Draw +220 | Tottenham +230

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-300) | Under (+230)

Odds to Win the League: Arsenal +19000 | Tottenham +14000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Arsenal vs. Tottenham, News, Analysis, and Picks

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Predictions & Picks

Arsenal (-125)

Under 1.5 Goals (+230)

Arsenal to keep a clean sheet (+196)

“Are you watching? Are you watching? Are you watching Harry Kane?” was the angry song bellowed out by Tottenham supporters in Week 1. Their jubilant cries rang in Harry Kane’s ears as Spurs knocked off league favorites Manchester City in impressive fashion. Without him. Now, five weeks later, we have Tottenham Hotspur (+230) and Arsenal (+125). Two big London clubs heading in opposite directions on the tube! Just two short weeks ago, Tottenham was top of the league and pointing with jovial lust at their cross-town rivals sitting dead last in the EPL.

Now the once high riding Tottenham face the grim prospect of visiting Emirates Stadium with a real chance of falling behind their objects of comedy. The Spurs have lost two in a row while the Gunners have won two in a row. Tottenham’s laughter is turning to sobs as Spurs are winless with the England star-turned-flop Harry Kane in the lineup. After being undefeated without him, his failed attempt to force a transfer looks like a complete disaster for the club and his career. After conceding six in two games and scoring none, some agitated Spurs fans are calling for Kane to be dropped from the lineup.

The bad feelings in the Tottenham side could be swept aside if Prince Harry can score at Emirates this weekend, and by all accounts, Arsenal’s backline hasn’t been exactly airtight. They allowed nine goals in their first three matches without reply, but they have eeked out back-to-back clean sheets now with two one-nil victories.

Tottenham has won five out of the past ten meetings between the two and has drawn two and lost three. However, one of those losses was their previous visit to Emirates, which resulted in a 2-1 loss. The alarming statistic for Spurs supporters is that they have only managed one win at the Gunners ground in ten tries. The pressure, therefore, is on the previously laughing visitors, and wantaway Harry Kane carries the full weight, who faces all-out revolt from fans if fortunes are not reversed. Kane has responded to pressure in the past, but like the Thames, the current is flowing heavily against him with career and club fortunes at risk. Yes, Harry Kane was indeed watching, and he may be just watching once again if the once prolific England man doesn’t find his form and do so quickly.

He who laughs last laughs best, as they say as Arsenal leaves the relegation nightmare firmly in the rearview, look for Arsenal to further complicate the Harry Kane saga and keep a third straight clean sheet in a tight, low-scoring match.