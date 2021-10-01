Florida vs. Kentucky Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Florida Gators (3-1) travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) in an SEC showdown on Saturday, October 2.

The Gators enter this contest on a roll — their lone loss on the season came by two points against the powerhouse that is Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide, and they’ve won each of their other three games by over 20 points. They only held a three-point lead at halftime over Tennessee last week before pulling away late, but a slow start is to be expected a week removed from facing Alabama.

The Wildcats have gotten off to a 4-0 start overall, including a 2-0 record in conference play with wins over Missouri and South Carolina. They struggled offensively against the Gamecocks a week ago, but we’re able to maintain control through a defense that allowed only 216 total yards. Of importance in this one will be quarterback Will Levis and the offense returning to form after he averaged only 4.6 yards per attempt a week ago.

This is a game in which Florida should have the upper hand. They’re out gaining teams 541 to 351 in total yards per game despite facing stiffer competition than the Wildcats have thus far. Even more impressive is that they’re averaging 7.5 yards per play offensively while allowing only 5.2 yards per play defensively.

A key factor in this game will be the play of Florida’s defensive front. They seemed to get the better of Alabama’s offensive line over the second half of that contest, which is certainly a feather in their cap, if nothing else. They’re allowing opposing offenses to average only 3.1 yards per rush, which could spell trouble for this run-first Kentucky offense.

The Wildcats’ offensive line has not looked the same as a year ago when they carried the offense and gave them their identity. If they can’t establish their will on the Gators, they could be in for a long evening.

Pick: Florida -7.5