July 3rd Euro 2020 Betting Guide: Best Bets, Odds, and Picks

The quarterfinals of EURO 2020 roll on this weekend as a doubleheader awaits on Saturday afternoon to solidify the final four nations remaining in the tournament. The Czech Republic and Denmark get things started at noon EST at Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan as Patrik Schick looks to carry the Czechs into the semifinal against the dream run of the Danes. Ukraine and England cap off in the quarterfinals at 3:00 p.m. EST from Stadio Olimpico in Italy as the English have yet to concede a goal while the Ukrainians seek their first semifinal at a major competition in their country’s history.

Czech Republic vs. Denmark Match Info & Start Time

Czech Republic vs. Denmark

Date: Saturday, July 3rd, 2021

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium – Baku, Azerbaijan

Coverage: ESPN

Czech Republic vs. Denmark Spread & Odds

Moneyline: Czech Republic (+270) | Denmark (+110) | Draw (+210)

Spread: Scotland -1 (+500) | Czech Republic +1 (-230)

Czech Republic vs. Denmark Predictions & Picks

Denmark Moneyline (+110)



Czech Republic vs. Denmark News, Analysis, and Picks

The collapse of star midfielder Christian Eriksen in Denmark’s opening fixture against Finland was indeed tragic, but the result that came from it only made matters worse. Finland snatched all three points after scoring on their only shot in the game. Since they have put together three strong performances, with their most recent being the most impressive, a 4-0 thrashing of a Wales side that many fancied to advance. They have outscored their opponent on xG (expected goals) in all four of their matches at EURO 2020. The Danes are one of just three nations yet to lose on xG so far at this competition, with the only other two being England and Italy.

As for the Czech Republic, they have trended in the opposite direction, according to xG. They outscored Croatia in a 1-1 draw in the group stage while outscoring the Netherlands narrowly, and only after a red card for the Dutch shifted the entire outlook of the match. The Czechs can go on serious lulls where they struggle to create serious chances for them to convert and will likely do so against what has proven to be a strong Danish defense. Take Denmark on the three-way moneyline to get it done in regulation.

Ukraine vs. England Match Info & Start Time

Ukraine vs. England

Date: Saturday, July 3rd, 2021

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Stadio Olimpico – Rome, Italy

Coverage: ABC

Ukraine vs. England Spread & Odds

Moneyline: Ukraine (+700) | England (-240) | Draw (+330)

Spread: Ukraine +1 (+180) | England -1 (+130)

Ukraine vs. England Predictions & Picks

Ukraine +1 First Half (-125)



Ukraine vs. England News, Analysis, and Picks

Ukraine did not look sturdy at the back in their opening match, allowing three goals to the Netherlands in a heartbreaking defeat. Since they have only allowed three in three matches. They do boast a capable attack on the break as they have slotted six goals at this tournament and will keep England from pushing too far up the pitch with the fear of a swift counterattack led by Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andriy Yarmolenko.

England manager Gareth Southgate has notoriously probed and played a slower brand of football at EURO 2020 and will look to do the same as they have yet to allow a goal in all four matches thus far. The Three Lions have just one first-half goal in their last six matches, and it came early on in their 1-0 win over the Czech Republic during their group stage match. Take Ukraine +1 in the opening half more as a wager on the conservative style that England will set up in as well as the potential for a Ukraine goal to make things interesting.