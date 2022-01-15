Liverpool vs. Brentford EPL Betting Preview: Can the Bees Take Advantage of a Shorthanded Reds side?

EPL Weekend Windup for Sunday, January 16: Liverpool vs. Brentford

The staggering but not fallen Red giants of Liverpool now sit third place in the EPL despite losing only two of their twenty and being undefeated against Manchester City and Chelsea. Somehow in the highly competitive EPL, that isn’t enough. While Liverpool is enjoying one of their best seasons, they find themselves eleven points behind City and a point shy of Chelsea. They face a resilient Brentford that forced a draw with The Reds earlier this season and also made life difficult for Manchester City two weeks ago. The stubborn Bees’ defense will need to be solved this time around as Liverpool knows another tie is as good as a loss at this point. Does Brentford have a sting in their tail enough to issue Jurgen Klopp and his men another setback? We take a look at this critical EPL matchup, but we have all the other EPL odds covered for you at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Liverpool vs. Brentford Match Information

Liverpool (12-6-2, 42 points: 3rd) | Brentford (6-5-8, 23 points: 12th)

Match Date: Sunday, January 16

Match Time: 10:00 am ET

Venue: Anfield – Liverpool, England

Liverpool vs. Brentford , Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Liverpool -390| Draw +500 | Brentford +1000

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over -178 | Under +144

Odds to Win the League: Liverpool +900 | Brentford NA

Liverpool vs. Brentford , News, Analysis, and Picks

Liverpool vs. Brentford Predictions and Picks

Draw +500

Under 2.5 +144

Liverpool (-390) can move into second place in the EPL this weekend if they can get all three points at Anfield on Sunday versus the visiting Brentford (+1000) Bees. With Chelsea playing Manchester City this week, Liverpool can make up ground on one or both this Sunday afternoon. There is extremely little room for slips for Liverpool, so perhaps a visit from thirteenth place Brentford is just what the doctor ordered.

While some distance down the table, Brentford has been a thorn on the side of big clubs. Who can forget their opening week dismantling of Arsenal? Then they defeated West Ham and Wolves, earned a tie against Liverpool, and even rattled Manchester City doors for large portions of that match. The Premier League freshmen have been far from conspicuous newbies. They’ve asked questions of all teams they face and will not care about Liverpool league aspirations.

Liverpool is winless in their past three, which amounts to their worst form of the season, and this coincides with Liverpool’s infamous collapse last season. On January 1, 2021, Liverpool led the Premier League and just three short weeks later were in third place and would never get close to the summit again after a disastrous January.

The Reds have shown some ominous similarities to last January, having only one win in their previous three. The departures of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Joel Matip for the African Cup will not help avoid more mid-winter woe either.

With +500 offered for a draw and Liverpool in a minor funk and missing key personnel, it might be worth throwing caution to the wind and taking the draw coupled with the under 2.5 in light of Liverpool absences and strong precedent of poor winter performances.

