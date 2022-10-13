LSU vs. Alabama: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

The Alabama-LSU game is one of the most anticipated games of the SEC season for various reasons. Both programs have been in the running for national titles recently, and the SEC West usually goes to the winner of this game. Also, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has led both programs to national titles. After winning the BCS National Championship with the Tigers, he bolted for the Miami Dolphins before returning to the SEC as the Tide’s new head coach.

Alabama vs. LSU Series History

Alabama has historically dominated this series with a 55-26-5 record. It’s a matchup that goes back to 1895, and outside of a few runs of LSU wins, this has been all Alabama. From 2000-2011 nine of LSU’s 26 all-time wins occurred. Alabama then dominated the sport, which included LSU. The only loss by Alabama to LSU since that 9-6 Tiger win in 2011 was in 2019, when the Tigers won the national championship.

LSU’s 827 wins are 12th all-time, while Alabama sits second in that category. In the other three categories, LSU is in the top 32 but is not in the same conversation as Alabama, which ranks in the top seven of each.

Alabama vs. LSU All-Time Records

Category Alabama LSU All-Time Wins 948 827 All-Time Win Pct. .732 .653 Conference Titles 33 16 National Titles 18 4

Despite the win over Texas A&M, Alabama fell two spots to number three. The Tide hung on to win 24-20 at home, but the voters were not impressed. The road gets more challenging for the Tide this week as they travel to Knoxville to take on No. 6 Tennessee. Could the 15-game Tide win streak against the Vols be in jeopardy? We’ll see at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

LSU fell out of the top 25 with a humbling 40-13 loss to Tennessee in Death Valley. The 4-2 Tigers will try and rebound with a win over Florida at the Swamp on Saturday. The Tigers have won the last three meetings with the Gators and trail the all-time series 32-33-3.

The two teams are set to square off again on November 5 in Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide has won the last two meetings and should be picked to win again this season.