NCAA Football Betting Guide for Week 8

It’s do-or-die time for teams who want to be included in the college football playoff conversation. There’s a slew of undefeated and one-loss teams that are battling it out for an elusive playoff spot, and one loss could be the difference between a bowl game and a chance at the National Championship. We’re past the halfway point of the season, and you can’t take any opponent for granted. There are some favorable spots to enter the betting market in this week’s slate of games.

Colorado State Rams vs. Utah State Aggies, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rams -152|Aggies +124

Spread: Rams -2.5 (-122)|Aggies +2.5 (+100)

Total: 58.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Rams N/A|Aggies N/A

Colorado State Rams vs. Utah State Aggies News, Analysis, and Pick

The Colorado State Rams enter Friday night’s tilt against the Utah State Aggies as -2.5 favorites. The Rams have relied on some tidy defensive efforts to keep them competitive in the Mountain West Conference, but they could be outmatched against the Utah State Aggies.

Scheduling-wise, Friday’s game is a nightmare for the Rams. This will be their fourth road game over their past five, with stops in five different states. The Rams have held up thus far, but they’ll face a better opponent than they’ve seen over their recent set of games. Only one of the Rams’ previous five opponents had a winning record (fifth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes). Otherwise, Colorado State has knocked off three opponents with losing records.

Turnovers have hurt the Aggies over their past two home games. Utah State has a -4 turnover differential against two superior opponents. Logan Bonner has thrown seven picks halfway through the season after throwing six all of last year. Colorado State only has four picks through six games this season, so the Aggies will compete if Bonner can avoid the big mistakes.

This is a winnable home game for Utah State as underdogs. We’re playing it safe and betting they cover as +2.5 at +100.

The Bets: Aggies +2.5 +100

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Wildcats -110|Red Raiders -110

Spread: Wildcats +0.5 (-110)|Red Raiders -0.5 (-110)

Total: 60.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Wildcats N/A|Red Raiders +100000

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders News, Analysis, and Pick

Dating back to the end of last year, the Kansas State Wildcats have dropped four straight, true road games. The betting market has expressed confidence in them heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Based on our analysis, the home team is worth backing as a pick’em in this spot.

The Wildcats have given up an average of 36.3 points over the past four road games, resulting in a -84 point differential. Kansas State doesn’t bring any momentum into this contest, dropping three straight games to conference opponents. Their offense has been above average, but their defense is hemorrhaging yards, allowing 392 or more in each contest. That gives the Red Raiders more space than they need to operate efficiently.

Texas Tech is averaging 455.1 yards per game this season, up to 498.0 over the past two games. That could be too much to handle for a Wildcats defense that has been ineffective over their recent sample. Add in the fact that K-State doesn’t travel well, and we’re betting the Red Raiders improve to 6-2 after another high-scoring game.

The Bets: Red Raiders -110, Over 60.5 -110

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Iowa State Cyclones, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cowboys +210|Cyclones -265

Spread: Cowboys +7.5 (-118)|Cyclones -7.5 (-104)

Total: 46.5 Over -118|Under -104

Odds to Win the National Championship: Cowboys +6000|Cyclones +10000

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Iowa State Cyclones News, Analysis, and Pick

For the second consecutive week, the Oklahoma State Cowboys enter their Big 12 matchup as underdogs. The Cowboys dispatched the Texas Longhorns as +3.5 underdogs, and now they have to get past the Iowa State Cyclones as +7.5 dogs.

Both the Cowboys and Cyclones have impressive defensive units. These teams rank one-two in total yards and rushing yards allowed in the Big 12. The Cyclones have a slight advantage in scoring defense, but overall both units are exceptional at defending.

It’s hard to envision the Cyclones pulling away to cover the two-score spread in a tightly contested matchup such as this one. Oklahoma State has a chance to upset a divisional opponent for the second straight week with a win, and they should be able to cover the +7.5 spread.

The Bets: Cowboys +7.5 -118

