NCAAM 1/5 Preview: Purdue vs. Ohio State

The Big Ten’s finest are set to square off in a blockbuster conference matchup on Thursday night in college basketball. The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers will hit the road at the No. 24 Ohio State Buckeyes in a prime spot for the home team to notch a statement win on their resumé. We look at the game and how you can find some value in the matchup.

Purdue @ Ohio State Game Information

Location: Value City Arena | Columbus, OH

Value City Arena | Columbus, OH Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | TV: Fox Sports 1

A challenging conference road game is a dangerous spot for a top-ranked team in the nation. Purdue certainly doesn’t feel head and shoulders above its competitors for the nation’s top spot, and having that target on your back only makes road games feel scarier and opposing crowds sound louder.

Buckeye Nation will be ready for this one, and a team that isn’t littered with experience could struggle in such a hostile environment.

Purdue @ Ohio State Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Purdue +1.5 (-112) | Ohio State -1.5 (-108)

Purdue +1.5 (-112) | Ohio State -1.5 (-108) Moneyline: Purdue (+108) | Ohio State (-130)

Purdue (+108) | Ohio State (-130) Total: Over 141.5 (-110) | Under 141.5 (-110)

Purdue pivot Zach Edey is an unstoppable force when he avoids foul trouble. The Buckeyes lack the size to keep Edey in check, and he is the focal point of the Boilermaker game plan on the offensive end. If OSU can do enough to limit him on Thursday night, they will have a shot at spurring the upset on their home court.

These defenses are forgettable units in the grand scheme of things, which means the one that plays closest to peak potential is the likely winner. Both rank outside KenPom’s top 30, while each offense ranks within the top five. If either side can force a few strings of stops, it may prove to be the difference in a crucial conference bout.

The only outcome that feels unfathomable is Purdue getting blown out. Entering as underdogs as the top team in the nation, the Boilermakers feel like a worthy team to add to a teaser in Thursday night’s action. If you can find a partner or two to add to a valuable teaser slip, Purdue likely won’t disappoint in an important spot within conference play.