NHL Betting Guide for October 16th

It’s the first Saturday of the NHL season, which means there are a plethora of games to choose from to place a bet. We’re going to focus on two of the more interesting matchups. At 7 PM ET, The Senators are heading to Toronto to take on the Leafs after beating them in Ottawa on Thursday, and the Jets hook up with the Sharks in San Jose at 10:00.

Saturday is not the same without NHL hockey, and it always adds that extra bit of excitement when we can find a way to make a little side cash over at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Senators +230 / Leafs -280

Spread: Senators -111 (+1.5) / Leafs -108 (-1.5)

Total: Over 6.5 (-118) Under 6.5 (-104)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs News, Analysis, and Picks

This game is about revenge. The Leafs were embarrassed when the Senators came out with three early goals in their previous matchup. Despite a late push by the Buds, scoring two in the third, it was too little too late, as they lost by a goal. Losing like that doesn’t cut it for a Toronto team expected to contend for the Stanley Cup, especially against an Ottawa squad that’s projected to be in the league’s basement. We expect the Leafs to come out and make an early statement. Toronto is all about offense, and it has one of the best in the NHL. The Leafs are still without Auston Matthews, the reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner, and captain John Tavares has yet to find the back of the net. However, this should only fuel their urgency to pick up wins in games against weaker opponents.

The Picks: Moneyline Total Goals Parlay Leafs & Over 5.5 (+140), 1 Period Result: Leafs (+108), Will There Be Overtime: No (-550)

Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Jets -138 / Sharks +118

Spread: Jets -1.5 (+164) Sharks +1.5 (-200)

Total: Over 6.5 (-110) Under 6.5 (-110)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks News, Analysis, and Picks

This year, Winnipeg, projected to be one of the stronger teams, lost to the lowly Ducks in its season opener. It wasn’t close on the scoresheet either. The Jets gave up four goals and only put one behind John Gibson. However, it wasn’t from a lack of trying. Winnipeg had 15 shots in the first period alone, finishing with 34 in the game. When they face off against the Sharks, Winnipeg will have to deal with one of the weaker goaltending tandems in the league. Adin Hill is starting in the net, but it’s still up in the air as to whether or not he can handle being a starter at the NHL level. In 2020-21, the Sharks ranked 25th in goals for and also had the third-worst goals against last season. San Jose was eighth in penalty minutes, and Winnipeg was seventh in power-play percentage. Hill is most likely going to be an upgrade over Martin Jones, but many of these numbers are not in the Sharks’ favor. When a Canadian team fails to deliver under high expectations, the pressure is there for them to rebound against weak teams. It’s early in the season, but the Jets are in that situation right now. We expect Winnipeg will be able to handle San Jose.

The Picks: Jets Moneyline (-138), Total Under 6.5 (-110), 1st Period Result: Jets (+152), 60 Min Jets Total Goals: Over 3.5 (+120)