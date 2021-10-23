NHL Betting Guide for October 23

NHL Betting Guide for October 23rd

We made it. Another busy Saturday of NHL hockey awaits us, and we have 13 games to look forward to. The action starts early, with a pair of afternoon contests on the east coast, then things get real at 7 pm ET when puck drops on seven of the 13 games.

We’ve got you covered with another edition of our NHL Betting Guide, highlighting some of our favorite picks from the betting board at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Predators +114|Jets -134

Spread: Predators +1.5 (-245)|Jets -1.5 (+198)

Total: 5.5 Over -118|Under -104

Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets News, Analysis, and Picks

The Winnipeg Jets got off the schneid in their last game, knocking off the Anaheim Ducks for their first win of the season. However, concerning defensive metrics continue to plague the Jets, impacting their chance at success this season.

The Jets gave up the second-most high-danger scoring chances at five-on-five last season, finishing with one fewer than the league’s worst team (Chicago Blackhawks). They’ve picked up where they left off last season and are allowing the most chances per game so far this season. The Jets were outliers last season, making the playoffs despite posting the 10th-worst expected goals-for percentage across all strengths. They are worse through five games this season, sitting with the seventh-worst expected goals-for percentage. Unless they implement meaningful changes, they are at risk of further regression this season.

The Predators are on the other side of the expected goals-for percentage spectrum. Nashville ranks in the top half of the league in expected goals-for percentage across all strengths but has been even better at five-on-five, posting the seventh-best mark in the league. The Preds have given up more than seven high-danger chances at five-on-five just once this season and get a favorable matchup against a Jets team that hasn’t attempted more than six.

This is a short price on the home team, but the advanced metrics support that they should be the underdogs tonight. There’s value in backing the Predators, but we’re betting this one gets sorted out in overtime.

The Picks: 60-Minute Tie +300

Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Red Wings +150|Canadiens -178

Spread: Red Wings +1.5 (-184)|Canadiens -1.5 (+152)

Total: 5.5 Over +100|Under -122

Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens News, Analysis, and Picks

We’re treated to an Original Six matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. These teams’ seasons are off to different starts, as the 0-5-0 Habs host the 2-1-1 Red Wings. Montreal is priced as significant favorites despite some concerning metrics.

The Canadiens have been one of the worst teams in the NHL this season. The Habs have the fifth-worst expected goals-for percentage across all strengths through two and a half weeks, thanks to some terrible offensive metrics. The Habs are attempting just 9.0 high-danger and 24.8 scoring chances while putting just 24.6 shots on net. Increased productivity will facilitate improved output, as the Habs remain one of the worst offensive teams in the league.

Montreal’s issue tonight is competing against a Red Wings team that has been effective at limiting better offenses than theirs to start the season. Since their season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Red Wings have allowed 10 or fewer high-danger chances at five-on-five in all three of their games. Scoring chances have been minimal, with no opponent attempting more than 19 in a game. It’s unlikely that the Habs’ offense thrives against the Wings’ defensive zone structure.

The Habs are progression candidates, as their PDO is suffering, and their actual output is significantly lower than actual. However, we’re not betting that it all comes together as -178 favorites against a strong defensive team in the Red Wings. This game has potential to get sorted out in overtime as neither team will push the pace offensively, in turn, which should result in a low-scoring game.

The Picks: Red Wings +150, Under 5.5 -122, 60-Minute Tie +320

