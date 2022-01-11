Over the top with Texas Tech and Baylor: Buy, Buy, Buy

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Information

#19 Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-3) vs. #1 Baylor Bears (15-0) Date: 01/11/2022 Time: 07:00 PM ET Location: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Texas Tech Red Raiders (570) vs. Baylor Bears (-850) Spread: Texas Tech Red Raiders (12) vs. Baylor Bears (-12) Game Total: 135

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears News and Notes

The reigning champion and nation’s current undisputed top team, Baylor, faces off with another top-20 Big 12 opponent in Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Baylor is on a 21 game win streak and is coming off a 76-74 win over TCU. Adam Flagler had a team-high 22 points, and James Akinjo added 20. Akinjo leads Baylor in scoring, averaging 14.4 points, 6.1 assists, and two steals a game. Flagler isn’t far behind, accounting for 11.5 points a night.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders are coming off a 75-67 win over Kansas. Texas Tech is led by Bryson Williams, who averages 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Ben Stevens points out , “Baylor, over the weekend, pushed a total of 140 against TCU. In the five-games prior, five straight overs for the Baylor Bears.” The Buy, Buy, Buy host clearly likes a high-scoring affair tonight.

If Texas Tech tries to keep pace with Baylor, it’ll run up the score, so tap the over. Stevens and his Buy, Buy, Buy picks are looking for a 2-0 start to the week after rolling with the Georgia Bulldogs in Monday’s National Football Championship Game.

