SMU Mustangs @ UCF Knights, An AAC Clash

Coming off a win over Georgia Tech, the UFC Knights (3-1) could easily be 4-0 as they open AAC play, while the SMU Mustangs (2-2) are coming off back-to-back losses to Power 5 schools Maryland and TCU in which they’ve given up 76 points.

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium | Orlando, FL

FBC Mortgage Stadium | Orlando, FL Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2

Gus Malzahn’s team is led by former Ole Miss Rebel John Rhys Plumlee, a dual-threat quarterback. With 404 yards (5.9 YPC), he’s their leading rusher, ahead of the bruising (225 pounds) Isaiah Bowser (3.3 YPC).Both have 69 carries, while the diminutive (5’7″) Johnny Richardson (7.8 YPC) has been the most efficient runner in the country’s third-ranked rushing attack (275.8 YPG).They don’t throw to their tight ends often, but when they do, they drink…I mean, they pick up yards in chunks. Their trio has combined for ten receptions for 237 yards (23.7 YPC).

SMU’s offense is significantly more passing oriented, with former Oklahoma Sooner Tanner Mordecai triggering the No. 5 aerial attack (353 YPG) in FBS.Mordicai connected on 39 scoring strikes last season and is on pace for 39 more this year (assuming the 13th game). His 8.3 yards per pass is solid, but his completion percentage is down significantly from 67.8% to 58.4%.Their go-to guy is senior Rashee Rice, who is having a breakout year with 34 receptions, 565 yards, and four touchdowns. He’s on pace for over 100 catches and needs 119 yards to set a new career high. Rice has over 100 receiving yards in three of four games (141.3 yards per game) this season.

