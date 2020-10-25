SNF: Week 7 Seahawks-Cardinals Betting Preview

Due to COVID issues pushing the Las Vegas-Tampa Bay game to the 4:25 p.m. “America’s Game of the Week” timeslot, this NFC West match-up now will be the Sunday Night Football showing, and it should shape up to be appointment viewing!

Game Analysis

Do I really have to tell you about the MVP-front runner, Russ Wilson? Fine. Since head coach Pete Carroll decided he’d #LetRussCook, all Russ has done is lead the league in both passing touchdowns (he has 19, the next closest quarterback has 16) and passing efficiency (he’s yet to have a game with less than 62.5% completion percentage, and it only goes up from there, substantially).

Deep threat wide receiver DK Metcalf has yet to have a game with less than 90 yards receiving with Russ. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer still feels that the Seahawks need to “establish the run” with running back Chris Carson, but at this juncture, it’s a moot point — Metcalf and slot wide receiver Tyler Lockett have both played at an otherworldly level in tandem with Wilson.

The Cardinals and Kyler Murray also seem to be putting it all together as a team at a perfect time, facing a Seattle defense with a laughable pass rush that is also missing their best player, safety Jamal Adams, due to injury. All of the pieces are in place for Kyler Murray to have the blow-up spot that people were expecting weekly out of the second-year virtuoso quarterback.

The Seahawks secondary is so bad that they still lead the league in opponent passing yardage given up, even still after having a bye week. The Cardinals have truly dialed in their offense. After a few down weeks, running back Kenyan Drake found his groove last week, repeatedly gashing a Cowboys defense (that looks no better than this week’s Seattle defense) for over 160 yards and two touchdowns last week. Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins should continue to be a wrecking ball for opposing secondaries, and wide receiver Christian Kirk’s chemistry with Murray seems to be clicking after the receiver blew up last week for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

I typically put a piece on the defense here, but frankly, there’s not a ton to put here this week — Seattle’s defense has been atrocious. The aforementioned All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is hurt, and that’s about it from a defensive standpoint for Seattle. There are a lot of rookies and journeymen who are getting lit up by opposing offenses weekly. It’s not much better on the Arizona side: Perennial Pro Bowl outside linebacker Chandler Jones is still injured for the game, and the reliable cornerback Patrick Peterson has yet to even grade out as an average-level cornerback in any game for this season according to Pro Football Focus. Both defenses are both bottom-barrel and complete works in progress.

Player Props and Bets

The prop I like here is Tyler Lockett to go over 71.5 receiving yards. The one thing that Arizona has done well on defense is to cover the deep passing game, so wide receiver DK Metcalf’s impact should be somewhat muted. If there is a blowup spot here in a high-scoring game, it should be with Lockett. I like him to go over the 71.5 receiving yards.

My betting analysis on the game? I believe the over 55.5 points is the play here as well as laying the 3.5 points with Seattle. The over is simple: Russ Wilson is playing at an MVP-level pace, and Kyler Murray has yet to have a full passing/rushing onslaught game yet where he plays at an unconscious level. If there’s a game for it to happen, it’s against this weak Seattle defense, and coupled with Russ Wilson’s play, the over seems like the logical bet.

I also like Seattle to cover the points. Were this to be the second game of the divisional matchup, perhaps I’d feel differently after almost a whole season had elapsed, but for the first game of it, I like Russ and company to cover the 3.5 and continue their undefeated season, if not for at least another week.