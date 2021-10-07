Stanford vs. Arizona State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Fresh off a massive upset of Oregon in which they likely ruined the Ducks’ playoff chances, the Stanford Cardinal have their eyes set on another upset as they travel to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, October 8.

It’s an obvious letdown spot for the Cardinal, who now have to go on the road after a short week of rest (yes, both teams will be on short rest). While we aren’t trying to take anything away from them after a great upset win, the advanced stats show that Oregon had a 63% win expectancy (per CollegeFootballData.com) last week. The Ducks made some mistakes and were missing offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, and the Cardinal capitalized.

Arizona State is coming off an impressive win as well, shutting out UCLA in the second half en route to a 42-23 victory. So far this year, they’ve been impressive in general, sitting at 4-1, with their only loss coming to BYU, who is currently ranked #10 in the country and is sitting at 5-0. They actually outgained BYU in that spot as well, winning the yardage battle 426-361.

The Sun Devils are solid on both sides of the ball, gaining 7.6 yards per play offensively while allowing only 4.5 yards per play defensively. They should find repeated success running the football here — they’re averaging 204 rushing yards on 5.6 yards per carry and get a juicy matchup against a Stanford front seven, allowing 215 rushing yards on 5.1 yards per carry. Expect backs Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum to find success as they continue building to their lead and eventually pull away.

Arizona State has been undervalued in the betting markets as of late, going 5-1 ATS in their past six PAC-12 conference games.

Pick: Arizona State -13.5