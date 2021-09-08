Stanford vs. Southern California Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/11

Stanford vs. Southern California CFB Game Information

Date: 09/11/2021 Time: 10:30 PM

Stanford vs. Southern California Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

MoneyLine (Open): Stanford (+578) vs. Southern California (-1012) MoneyLine (Current): Stanford (+680) vs, Southern California (-1200) Spread (Open): Stanford (+17.5) vs. Southern California (-17.5) Spread (Current): Stanford (+17.5 ) vs. Southern California (-17.5 ) Game Total (Open): 51 Game Total (Current): 51.5

Odds to Win CFB Championship

Odds to Win CFB Championship: Stanford (+100000 ) Odds to Win CFB Championship: Southern California (+8000 )

Stanford vs. Southern California Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Stanford (14.5%) vs. Southern California (85.5%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: USC -17 – 3 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Stanford Cardinal will travel to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to take on the USC Trojans in both teams’ PAC-12 opener.

USC enters 2021 with high hopes after falling to Oregon in the PAC-12 Championship Game a year ago but returning some key contributors. Coach Clay Helton has a respectable 46-23 record with the Trojans, but many believe that he’s been a continual disappointment given the heights that this program achieved in the past. Will he be able to lead his team to greater success in a wife-open PAC-12 this year?

They’re led by experienced quarterback Kedon Slovis (5,679 career passing yards and 49 touchdowns) and star wideout Drake London (12 catches for 137 yards in the opener). They should be able to find success in this one against a Stanford defense that has fallen off a cliff in recent years, most recently allowing 31.7 points and 438.7 yards of total offense per game.

The Cardinal is a program without a clear direction. They used to be a ground and pound team that relied on their defense to win low-scoring games but have regressed significantly in both aspects in recent years. The offensive line was the class of the PAC-12 and strength of the team, has also continued to regress and allowed 7 sacks in a 24-7 loss to Kansas State in Week 1. That will prove problematic against a dangerous USC front led by Drake Jackson (17 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks in his career) and Korey Foreman (#2 ranked recruit in the country).

Stanford is in a bad spot right now, and there could be some value fading them until the public perception fully catches on to that fact. They’re only 3-8 ATS in their past 11 games and face off against a tough and experienced USC team playing at home. The way to look in this game has to be the Trojans.

