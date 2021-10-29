Texas vs. Baylor Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Texas (45.4%) vs. Baylor (54.6%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Texas +2.5 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Texas Longhorns (4-3) head to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears (6-1) in a highly anticipated Big 12 showdown Saturday.

In a weekend featuring several great matchups around the college football world, this should be yet another entertaining matchup. Texas’s offense is rolling under Steve Sarkisian (ninth in the country with 41.6 points per game). At the same time, Baylor has surprisingly entrenched themselves among the Big 12’s elite in the second year under Dave Aranda.

After limping to a 2-7 record in year one of the Aranda era, the Bears have looked like a completely new team in 2021. They’re a balanced team with both sides of the ball ranked in the top 20 — 14th offensively with 38.3 points per game and 19th defensively with only 18.7 points per game allowed.

Their resume has been nearly spotless outside of a 10 point loss to Oklahoma State in the first week of October, featuring a win over an excellent Iowa State team, most recently a 38-24 defeat of BYU. They’ve been covering machines for bettors, going 5-2 ATS along the way.

Texas has proven to be a dangerous team despite sitting at 4-3. They held a 35-17 first-half lead over Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown and a 17-3 first-half lead over Oklahoma State before collapsing in both games. Maybe it’s just the state of Oklahoma?

One thing we know is that the offense is very dangerous under quarterback Casey Thompson (18 total TDs, 9.3 yards per attempt) and superstar running back Bijan Robinson (1,1131 yards from scrimmage, 13 TDs). The defense has been a major Achilles heel, surrendering over 30 points to each Power 5 opponent they’ve faced other than TCU (27).

Baylor’s offense has proven they can score (38.3), so we should see points from both teams in this Big 12 showdown.

Pick: Over 61