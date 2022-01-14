Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Can Spurs Overcome Loss of Heung-Min Son?

EPL Weekend Windup for Sunday, January 16: Tottenham vs. Arsenal

The penultimate match in this week’s EPL Weekend Windup features one of the biggest derby matches in the Premier League as Tottenham Hotspur hosts cross London rivals Arsenal in a critical encounter with top-four implications. Both clubs are within striking range of current fourth spot holders West Ham while having European prizes in their minds and at their fingertips. The atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is always electric for these all London engagements, but the insertion of European bounty takes it up one more notch. Who will have the big game composure in London? We get to the bottom of the London derby like a bottle of Beefeater, but you can check out all the EPL odds at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Tottenham vs. Arsenal Match Information

Tottenham (10-3-5, 33 points: 6th) | Arsenal (11-2-7, 35 points: 5th)

Match Date: Sunday, January 16

Match Time: 11:30 am ET

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London, England

Tottenham vs. Arsenal , Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Tottenham +150| Draw +230 | Arsenal +180

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over -350 | Under +270

Odds to Win the League: Tottenham +19000 | Arsenal +19000

Tottenham vs. Arsenal , News, Analysis, and Picks

Tottenham vs. Arsenal Predictions and Picks

Tottenham +150

Tottenham (+150) and Arsenal (+180), two of the London clubs seeking Champions League accolades next season, are separated by just two points in the EPL Table. The two clubs are fifth and sixth, respectively, and are only four miles of London real estate apart on the map.

The similarities don’t end there. Both clubs have only lost twice in their previous ten, and both have been building a great deal of momentum coming into the New Year. The sides have had their share of impressive results lately, as well. Arsenal were winners of nine in a row before an impressive 2-1 loss to Manchester City last week, where a red card and a penalty were all that separated the squads. The previous five games for Spurs have been impressive too. A draw versus a goal-happy Liverpool and three clean sheets means Spurs will be equally confident come Sunday.

The roster situation is where similarities conclude, however. Arsenal has a heavy African contingent on their side and has four notable absentees due to the African Cup. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Mohamed Elneny, and Thomas Partey are away from Emirates until February. The holes for Mikel Arteta to fill this Sunday are huge and will hand Spurs a significant advantage in this one to tack onto their raucous home-field surroundings.

Even though Spurs are also missing the services of their ultra-dependable midfielder Heung-Min Son, his single absence is more easily dealt with by Spurs veteran boss Antonio Conte than Arsenal’s legion of missing persons. Look for Spurs to capitalize on a depleted Gunners side. Take Tottenham for the home win.

All EPL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid