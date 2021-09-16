Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Virginia Tech already possesses one of the statement wins of the season after a 17-10 upset over North Carolina in the opener. Their 2-0 start to the season came at a much-needed time, as rumors were swirling all off-season about the future of head coach Justin Fuente with the program.

The main knock on Fuente has been the recruiting, as the team has slipped dramatically in his tenure in that facet of program-building. However, he’s always been regarded as a good gameday coach, and they shouldn’t be at a talent disadvantage here against West Virginia.

Points may be hard to come by in this one, as West Virginia allowed only 291 yards of offense a year ago and is currently sitting at 295 this season. However, they allowed Maryland to throw for 332 yards and 3 scores while completing 72.2% of their passes two weeks ago.

It will be crucial for Hokie quarterback Braxton Burmeister to win consistently via the air, something he has yet to prove thus far in his tenure in Blacksburg. It also doesn’t help that star tight end James Mitchell, a focal point of their offense will be out for the season with a knee injury.

The Hokie defense looks much improved in the second year under coordinator Justin Hamilton, allowing only 12.0 points per game. If their rush defense can hold up against West Virginia star running back Leddie Brown, who will be running behind a subpar offensive line, expect them to limit the Mountaineers’ offensive attack.

This one has all the makings of a rock fight where both teams struggle to move the ball consistently while posting low success rates. In a game this close, where we have yet to see what Virginia Tech looks like away from Lane Stadium, take a look at the total instead of the side.

The Pick: Under 49.5