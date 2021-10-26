2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Betting Preview

Course Overview

The PGA Tour heads from Asia to Bermuda to tee it up at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, BER, for the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This Robert Trent Jones-designed Par 71 is one of the shortest courses played all year long (6,828 yards), but it is well kept from tee-to-green as these pros will need to execute flawless target golf to be in the mix over the weekend.

This event also brings one of the weaker PGA TOUR fields we will see this year, but it is an opportunity for those who put the time in to learn the lesser-known pros, as that is who will be out there competing for this title.

This year will be the third installment of this event, with Brian Gay winning in 2021 at a modest -15, while Brendon Todd claimed the trophy in 2020 at -24.

The Picks

Both winners of this event entered the tournament in terrible form (Todd had missed four of five cuts, Gay four straight) and were some of the shortest hitters of the golf ball in the sport. My picks this week will not solely target those in poor form, but I will curry favor to those on the shorter side with the driver that keeps it in play.

My card starts with the 165th ranked player from a season ago in driving distance, Austin Cook (+9000). Cook did rank inside the Top 50 in driving accuracy. He has parlayed his Korn Ferry Tour Championship Top 10 to keep his card into two cuts made to begin this season, highlighted by a T11 at the Fortinet Championship. I like Cook as a Top 20 play at +360, but he has the chops to win an event like this, so I will also recommend a small amount on his outright number.

Aaron Rai (+6000) is a name most American golf fans will not know of yet, but this 26-year-old Brit has decided to jump from the Euro Tour to full-time on the PGA Tour, and I feel he will make an impact sooner rather than later. Another guy who ranks near the bottom in driving distance, Rai, makes his hay with his accurate irons and superb scrambling play. I look for him to take advantage of approach shots from the fairway, and I will be backing him on a Top 10 prop (+550) and the outright.

My favorite play of the combination of short driving (150th last year) and precise irons (8th in GIR percentage) is Russell Knox (+3700). The Scotsman is looking for his first PGA Tour victory in 5 years, and he will feel great about his chances this week, playing at a course where he has finishes inside the Top 20 both times. Seven of his eight rounds at Port Royal Golf Course have been in the ’60s and should that trend continue. He will be right in the mix over the weekend.

The Card (all prices from FanDuel Sportsbook)

Austin Cook Outright (+9000)

Austin Cook Top 20 (+360)

Aaron Rai Outright (+6000)

Aaron Rai Top 10 (+550)

Russell Knox Outright (+3700)

All PGA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid