2021 Fortinet Championship Betting Preview

by Alex Grandjacquet

Tourney / Course Overview

The PGA Tour does not waste much time with an offseason, as we are just 10 days removed from The TOUR Championship, and now we kick off the 2021-2022 season at the Fortinet Championship (formerly the Safeway Open) at the Silverado Resort in Napa, CA. We are treated to a stronger than normal field as World #1 Jon Rahm will look to tune up his game before next week’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straights. This 7,123-yard Par 72 Robert Trent Jones designed course plays tougher than you would think based on its distance, and most of the winners here have been less than -20 for the four rounds. Trees line this entire course, so we will target accurate golfers who also have their short game in good form.

The Picks

You will be hard-pressed to find another golfer this week with more confidence than Joseph Bramlett (+11000). Bramlett torched the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National, winning by 4 strokes and locking up full exemption status for the 2021-2022 season. Bramlett was able to rack up six Top 25 finishes last year on the PGA Tour, including one Top 10, and of course, he will be looking to build on that this season. Bramlett ranked in the top third in both Driving Distance and Stroked Gained: Around the Green, so I think he will be a good fit here. Play him for Top 20 and Top 10 finishes.

Another Korn Ferry Tour grad I will look to back is Mito Pereira (+6000). The Costa Rican was a three-time winner on the KFT last year, and he parlayed that into a very strong Olympic performance where he was in the playoff for the Bronze Medal. Pereira is accurate off the tee, so he should find himself approaching these tricky greens from the short grass all week. If he can get his streaky putter under control, it would not surprise me if he wasted no time in getting his first career PGA Tour victory this weekend.

At the top of the board my favorite play is Will Zalatoris (+2000). It has been talked about ad nauseam how Zalatoris was one of the better players on Tour last year but did not qualify for the playoffs since he did not have a victory, and he should enter the ’21-’22 season with less pressure as he now has full Tour status. The 25-year-old finished 7th in Strokes Gained: Approach and 9th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green on tour last year and quietly ranked 31st off the tee as well. I am backing him to put all of that together this week to get the monkey off his back and end up in the winner’s circle in Napa.

The Card (all prices from Fanduel Sportsbook)

Joseph Bramlett Top 20 (+500)

Joseph Bramlett Top 10 (+1000)

Mito Pereira Top 10 (+400)

Mito Pereira Outright (+6000)

Will Zalatoris Outright (+2000)