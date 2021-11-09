2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open Betting Preview

After a three-week trip around the globe, the PGA TOUR returns to U.S. soil for the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Tourney / Course Overview

With only two FedEx Cup events left on the calendar in 2021, we have a stronger field this week than this tournament is usually accustomed to. They will be looking to attack this Tom Doak-designed Par 70 of 7,412 yards that Brooks Koepka was a consultant on. It is a true second-shot golf course, as these contoured greens are littered with dramatic run offs waiting to penalize any approach shot that isn’t hit to the correct spot.

Last year, we were treated to a great Sunday of golf as Carlos Ortiz carded a final round 65 to capture his first victory on the PGA TOUR, winning by two shots over the two men who went on to win the next two Masters, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama.

The Picks

It usually is tough to find a player who won twice on TOUR just a year prior at the ripe price of 150/1, but that is exactly what we are offered this week on 48-year-old Stewart Cink. He used elite approach play last year to deliver one of the most impressive seasons we have ever seen from someone his age, and I believe he still has a few more performances in him to put himself in contention come Sunday. Cink finished ninth here in 2019, so this is an excellent spot to target him. I like his Top 10 prop at 9/1, but don’t be kicking yourself for not sprinkling a small amount on his outright number.

Another player who came on very strong at the end of last season, turning in the best golf of his career, is Erik Van Rooyen (+8000). The 31-year-old South African won his first title at the Barracuda Championship and then backed it up with results of 7th-5th-22nd in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He has made two of three cuts so far in the ’21-’22 season, and he might come in a touch undervalued. His approach play grades out the best on courses that score difficult to par, like this week projects to, so buy low on EVR.

The 11th place finisher here a year ago, Shane Lowry’s (+4600) game was tailor-made for this track. A wizard around the greens (14th on TOUR last season), Lowry will be better suited than most to save pars when not on in regulation with these sloped, runoff greens. He was able to make 20 of 21 cuts, including four Top 10’s, despite a putter that consistently failed him time and time again. Lowry was 140th on TOUR last season with the flatstick, and he has been vocal about the offseason work he has put in to clean that up. The price is right on him this week at 46/1.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Card

Stewart Cink Top 10 (+900)

Stewart Cink Outright (+15000)

Erik Van Rooyen Outright (+8000)

Shane Lowry Top 5 (+650)

Shane Lowry Outright (+4600)

All PGA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid