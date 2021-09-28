2021 PGA Sanderson Farms Betting Preview

This week the PGA Tour will be in Jackson, MS, for the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. Many of the game’s best will be on the pine this week as they competed in last week’s Ryder Cup, won by the U.S.A.

Tourney / Course Overview

This 7,461-yard Par 72 is relatively long compared to other tour courses, but it still places a premium on low scoring, as the last five winning scores have averaged 19 under-par. Those who are rolling the rock well on Bermuda greens lately are those to keep an eye on, and a noteworthy tidbit on the betting side is that the shortest outright odds to have won this tournament since it moved to this course was Cameron Champ at +4500 in 2018.

The Picks

Looking at the outright board this week, I will not be talked into any of those shorter than +5000 for two reasons. First, based on the statistic I mentioned above, we will most likely get a winner north of that number. Second, none of the “favorites” this week merit backing at their prices, given their history of ultimately winning a golf tournament outright. I will give you five players each worth sprinkling a small amount on this week, and hopefully, one or two of them will give us a Sunday sweat down in Mississippi.

Lucas Herbert (+9500) is someone who had a very impressive 2020-2021 season over on the Euro Tour and will now try his hand here in the U.S.A. He leads this field in Strokes Gained on Par 5’s over the past 24 and 36 rounds, and as always in a birdiefest, we want to target players taking advantage of the easiest holes to score on.

Matt Wallace (+9000) is another Euro, but one that has been making his way over here on the PGA Tour for a few seasons now. He was in the mix a few times early on last season to win for his first time on U.S. soil (3rd at Valero, 6th at Wells Fargo), but some Sunday mistakes cost him the trophy. Wallace putts extremely well on Bermuda, so taking a stab at him at this high price is something I’ll look to do.

A golfer I wrote up two weeks ago that did not pan out, but that I want to come back to riding his recent form, is Joseph Bramlett (+7000). The KFT Championship winner may have had a few nerves teeing it up for the first time on TOUR with full status at the Fortinet, where he ended up T-42nd, but it makes sense to get right back on his outright number considering he is 2nd in the field for driving distance.

At +6000, you will find my two final outright bets, Chris Kirk and Taylor Pendrith. Kirk finished 2nd here in 2016 and has gained strokes on approach in six of his last seven events. He is another guy that has historically had his success in the wrap around part of the TOUR calendar. Pendrith is a KFT grad that is a statistical model darling this week, leading the field in Strokes Gained Off The Tee and Driving Distance and ranking 2nd in Par 5 scoring.

The Card

Lucas Herbert Outright (+9500)

Matt Wallace Outright (+9000)

Joseph Bramlett Outright (+7000)

Chris Kirk Outright (+6000)

Taylor Pendrith Outright (+6000)