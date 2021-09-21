2021 Ryder Cup Betting Preview

It is here, the 2021 Ryder Cup from Whistling Straights in Kohler, Wisconsin. European Team heads to U.S. soil looking to retain The Cup they won in 2018 in Paris by a comfortable 17 ½ to 10 score. Europe has gotten the better of the U.S.A. in recent years, having won four of the past five and seven of nine competitions.

Tourney / Course Overview

Team U.S.A. is the substantial betting favorite (currently -165 to Europe’s +210), as they clearly bring more talent this week than the Euro’s. That being said, the European’s have won more than the U.S.A. for a reason. Many speculate that is due to a stronger sense of comradery, experience, and flat-out will than the Americans. The average world ranking for Team U.S.A. is a microscopic 10, compared to Europe’s 30. Still, a combination of injuries and inexperience will have some bettors feeling much more comfortable backing Padraig Harrington’s team at plus money to retain the Cup.

Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, and Bryson DeChambeau have had recent injuries and plan to tee it up this week. The Americans also bring in a six-pack of rookies to the squad and hope that playing a longer course that favors this team coupled with the backing of a home crowd will provide the boost they need. Europe has gone the opposite route, leaving a few well-deserving young guns back home across the pond in favor of seasoned Ryder Cup veterans in Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter.

Whistling Straights will play as a 7,390-yard Par 71 this week, and this Pete and Alice Dye designed masterpiece has hosted a slew of major championships over the years, most recently the 2015 PGA Championship.

The Picks

If you waited until this week to back Team U.S.A., it has paid off for you as the injury and inexperience narrative has shrunk the line from -210 about two weeks ago to the -165 it sits at today. I understand the idea that Team Europe may “want it more” or plays together better, but at some point, talent speaks for itself, and the disparity in this competition is arguably as big as it has been in recent memory. Europe has two players ranked north of 50 in the OWGR (Ian Poulter and Bernd Wiesberger), with another three ranked between 40-50. They also are getting poor recent form with two of their better players, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, and world #1 Jon Rahm heading here off his first missed cut in nearly a year. Team U.S.A. will not only be playing behind a home crowd on a course where their “bomber” makeup will provide an advantage but also half of their Ryder Cup rookies have won on big stages in the past three months alone. Patrick Cantlay just took down the FedEx Cup after a 72-hole duel with Rahm, Morikawa won his 2nd major at the Open this past July, and Xander Schauffele took home the gold medal at this summer’s Olympics in Japan. Back the United States to win the Ryder Cup at -165 on Fanduel Sportsbook.

For props, I will look to back two golfers, one from each team. Xander Schauffele has shown a knack for his love of competition, not only via his Olympic Gold Medal victory but at numerous other times in his career. He has vocalized his love for Match Play, and I see him along with Justin Thomas leading this next generation in international competitions not just this week but for the foreseeable future. He should play in at least three of the four-team matches on Friday and Saturday, so forecasting him to win at least 4 points (which is what it usually takes to be the top overall point-getter) is not out of the realm of possibility. The 12/1 tag for most points outright is appealing, as well as the Top U.S. point scorer (+800) and Top U.S. Rookie (+310).

From the European side, I will also look to back a young golfer that should carry the torch for their side (along with Rahm) for the next generation. Viktor Hovland has a game bred for Match Play, and of all the golfers on the European team, I see his style of play translating the best at Whistling Straights. Most importantly, I would be shocked if Captain Harrington rests the young Norwegian whatsoever, so I love the fact that he should have a go in all five sessions. Hovland is 18/1 for top overall point scorer and +750 to lead Team Europe.

The Card

Team USA to Win the Ryder Cup (-165)

Xander Schauffele Top Combined Points Scorer (+1200)

Viktor Hovland Top Combined Points Scorer (+1800)

Xander Schauffele Top USA Points Scorer (+800)

Xander Schauffele Top USA Rookie Points Scorer (+310)

Viktor Hovland Top European Points Scorer (+750)

