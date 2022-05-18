2022 PGA Championship Betting Guide: Justin Thomas Time

We are in store for a great PGA Championship with Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, OK playing host to the 104th edition of this major championship. Storylines are a plenty as we will see Tiger Woods in his 2nd start since the return of his car crash in early 2021, Phil Mickelson will not be defending his title after winning his 6th major last year at the ripe age of 50, and Scottie Scheffler will try to continue his red-hot form after winning his first major (last month’s Masters) and 4th tournament in six starts.

Historically, the PGA Championship has brought us more longshot winners than any of the other three majors, but other than a few dart plays, my card will consist of those bred to succeed at the best tournaments with the strongest fields.

PGA Championship Course Overview

The Top 70 and ties will make the cut after the 2nd round on this Par 70, 7,556-yard Perry Maxwell design that went through quite a large renovation in 2018. This course will look much different than the one that hosted the 2007 rendition of the PGA Championship where Tiger won his 13th major. Many project that this go around Southern Hills will play akin to an Open Championship, with very short to no rough around the greens culminating in large, sloped run offs for those who miss the mark with their approach shots. Both Par 5’s will play over 630 yards, so do not expect to see many double circles on the scorecards this week. Par 3 scoring should be key as all four project to play 200+ yards.

PGA Championship Analysis

Sepp Straka offers great Top 10 value (+1200) and is worth a small play at 250/1 outright as he has played some fantastic golf this season on difficult courses that should comp to Southern Hills. After winning the Honda Classic in February he has backed that up with a T-9th finish at TPC Sawgrass and a T-3d finish at the RBC Heritage. His Off-The-Tee and Around-the-Green numbers have been consistently in the top 15-20% of the field every week this season and I will not be shocked to see him turn in more of the same at his first PGA Championship.

Although he has yet to finish the job and win his first PGA TOUR title, Harold Varner III has had his name near the top of the leaderboard multiple times in big events over the past few seasons, and I like him for a Top 10 bet (+750), as well as first round leader bet (+7000) this week. HV3 has gained 2.1 strokes per round on approach over his last 10 rounds, and does his best putting on Bentgrass greens, which what they will be rolling on this week at the renovated Southern Hills.

Viktor Hovland has flown under the radar since the around-the-globe heater he was on earlier this season, as he has only made two starts over the past two months. Word on the street is that he has spent quite some time at Southern Hills prepping for this tournament since finishing T-27th at the Masters, and his one glaring weakness of chipping out of thick rough should be mitigated this week with the style of this course. His Tee-to-Green play are as good, if not better than anyone in the world when he has it going, and 25/1 is plenty tasty for me to back him to win his first Major this week. He is #1 in this field in Strokes Gained Approach over the past 36 and 24 rounds.

Although set up far different from the course he will play in Tulsa, I saw enough out of Justin Thomas last week to make him my pick at the top of the board here. Over the field’s last 24 rounds, JT ranks 1st in Tee-to-Green, 4th in Approach, 4th in Total Strokes Gained and 5th in total Ball Striking. Even his putter has done better lately than usual, as he has gained in three straight tournaments and four out of five. The 2017 PGA Champion has waited long enough to claim his 2nd major championship, and the all-around statistical form is too strong for me to ignore this week. He has notched eleven Top 10’s since his last victory at the 2021 Players Championship, and world class players such as JT find the winner’s circle eventually when they are that close time and time again.

PGA Championship Picks Card

Top 10

Sepp Straka (+1200)

Harold Varner III (+750)

Top 5

Viktor Hovland (+500)

Outright

Sepp Straka (+25000)

Viktor Hovland (+2500)

Justin Thomas (+1600)

Prop Bets

Shane Lowry to Miss the Cut (+300)

First Round Leader

Cameron Champ (+8000)

Harold Varner III (+7000)

Sam Burns (+5000)