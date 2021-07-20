3M Open: Best Bets

The Tournament and Course

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. This is probably one of the more difficult tournaments to handicap simply because the PGA only added it to the tour two years ago. Thus, there’s still quite a bit missing in player data than some of the more established tournaments.

What we have seen in its two years of existence is that it’s an absolute birdie-fest. Both winners in the tournament didn’t shoot any worse than -19 under par. The course is also completely wide open, so if you can be long off the tee, you have a good chance to set up a decent approach shot onto the greens.

Golfers will, however, need to avoid the water, which is positioned on 14 of the 18 holes. It would help if you also had a golfer who can handle a putter because there’s really not much room on the greens.

Picks from a Weak Field

Another challenge with handicapping this particular tournament is that the field will be pretty weak. Many of the game’s best players are skipping this tournament after The Open or heading off to Tokyo for the Olympics. And while you might be tempted to back Dustin Johnson at +750, his form leaves a lot to be desired at the moment.

When you go through the remainder of the field for other contenders, Tony Finau at +1600 is a player who should draw your attention. For one, you know that this is a course he can play well at after finishing tied for third last year despite having the lead at one point on the final day. Finau also comes into the tournament in good form after a top-15 finish at The Open.

If Finau’s ever going to win a second PGA Tour event, he won’t get too many better chances than this week against a subpar field on a course with which he should have some familiarity.

