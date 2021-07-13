British Open Betting Preview: Patrick Cantlay is a Value

British Open Tournament and Course Overview

The British Open, now glory’s last shot as the final major championship, is coming at us from Royal St. Georges in Sandwich, UK. The 2020 event was supposed to occur here but was canceled due to COVID-19, which has Shane Lowry enter this tournament as the two-year defending champion after winning in 2019 at Royal Portrush.

So far, the story of this tournament has been the influx of COVID-19 related WD’s, with Bubba Watson and 2021 Master champion Hideki Matsuyama being the latest not to make the trip along with Matthew Wolff Sungjae Im and a slew of others.

This 7,211-yard Par 70 is known for extreme undulations and unpredictable bounces littered with countless dunes and deep bunkers. Like most Open Championships, this seaside, links-style course will test the greenside creativity and patience of everyone teeing it up this week.

British Open Picks

All prices through FanDuel Sportsbook.

This week, I will target guys who have shown over their career that they can string together consistent chipping and putting. My card will start with a “Top Rest of the World” (14-1) and top 10 bet (+600) on Australian Jason Day. Day has been sneaky consistent with his off-the-tee and around-the-green numbers all season long, and those who have followed him throughout his career know when he has the flat stick rolling right, there are not many better. An outright win is probably too much to ask of a guy who has not found paydirt since January of 2018, but I think he sticks around all weekend to cash these two props.

Sneakily holding down the top spot in the FedEx Cup standings, Patrick Cantlay (+3300) has seen his outright odds creep higher and higher each major that passes without a breakthrough. The winner of the ZOZO Championship and Memorial this year has played flawless golf in his last four starts, with red hot irons accompanying his world-class short game. I expect Cantlay to be one of those this week that avoids the bunkers off the tee and who comes up with creative pitches and chip shots to save par when the course demands it. Play his top 5 at 6-1 in addition to the outright number.

In a golf season that has seen all sorts of comeback stories and underdog champions, what better way to cap it all off than with Jordan Spieth (+1800). Spieth has mounted quite a restoration of his career over the past 4-5 months, with a win at the Texas Open to accompany five other top-five finishes due to his rock-solid iron play and an ever-improving tee-ball. Spieth’s uncanny ability to pull rabbit after rabbit out of his hat with his greenside play will end up being the difference here as he takes down his fifth major championship, and first since 2017.

British Open Betting Card

First-Round Leaders:

Mackenzie Hughes (120-1)

Matt Wallace (100-1)

Alex Noren (80-1)

Tournament Betting Card

Jason Day Top Rest of World Player (+1400)

Jason Day Top 10 (+600)

Patrick Cantlay Top 5 (+600)

Patrick Cantlay Outright (+3300)

Jordan Spieth Outright (+1800)