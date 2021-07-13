British Open: Is There Any Value on Jon Rahm?

Is Value on Jon Rahm?

Fresh off his U.S. Open win at Torrey Pines nearly four weeks ago, Jon Rahm is priced as 7.5-1 to win the Open Championship. According to the Official World Golf Rankings, Rahm is currently second in the world, and while he’s had six top-10 finishes in his last nine events, you can probably do a bit better finding value elsewhere on the board.

The bookmakers are placing a premium on Rahm after he collected his first victory in a major tournament. Still, the reality is that the Open is one competition where we’ve seen some sizable underdogs lift the Claret Jug — particularly when it’s held at Royal St. George’s in England.

All the way back to 2011 was the last time the Open was held there, and Darren Clarke won as a 150-1 underdog. That was eight years after the Open Championship last visited Royal St. George’s, and Ben Curtis won the tournament at 300-1 odds.

Thus, if you’re looking to play an underdog as opposed to a favorite, this is precisely the major you’d want to be invested in a longshot.

