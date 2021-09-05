Brooks Koepka Withdraws From Tour Championship

Brooks Koepka was forced to withdraw from the Tour Championship on Saturday after injuring his wrist on the 10th hole. Koepka struck a tree root while playing an iron shot, aggravating the same wrist he injured several years ago. The two-time U.S. Open Champion tried to play through the injury before eventually bowing out at the 13th hole.

Koepka started the Tour Championship off right, shooting a -3 on the opening day of the tournament. He fell out of contention on Day 2 after shooting a one-over 71, following that up with a +3 on Saturday before withdrawing.

It’s not clear how long it will take to recover from the injury; however, the withdrawal could have to do with being healthy in time for the Ryder Cup in less than three weeks.

Phil Cantlay leads the field at the Tour Championship by two strokes, with Jon Rahm, the only golfer within five strokes. Cantlay is -125 chalk to win the playoff finale with Rahm close behind with +140 odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.