Covering the Spread: The Open Championship Betting Preview With Brandon Gdula
July 13NumberFireSportsGrid
Golf’s final major of 2021 is set for this week with The Open Championship teeing off at Royal St. George’s Golf Club. Where can we find betting value for the event? numberFire’s Brandon Gdula joins The Power Rank’s Dr. Ed Feng and numberFire’s Jim Sannes to preview The Open, discussing what to expect from Royal St. George’s, which outrights he’s eyeing, and non-outright markets that present the biggest edges.
To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also download the podcast by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.