Daily Fantasy Golf Helper: 3M Open

By now, you’ve probably dabbled in daily fantasy sports, but if not, don’t worry. Now is a great time to start, especially with FanDuel‘s daily fantasy golf offering.

Golf can be one of the most exciting DFS sports to follow, as tournaments span four days and allow ample time to prepare each week. It’s a great balance between time to research and time spent tracking your team.

But whether you’re brand new to the PGA or daily fantasy sports in general, we have you covered — and we have daily fantasy golf projections and lineup building tools, too.

Let’s take a look at some golfers to target this week.

Key Stats for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities

– Strokes Gained: Approach

– Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

– Birdie or Better Rate

– Strokes Gained: Putting on Bentgrass

For a more detailed breakdown of the course, check out my course primer.

Daily Fantasy Golfer Picks for the 3M Open

All stats cited below originate at FantasyNational. Strokes gained data includes stats from the past calendar year and is adjusted based on my field strength and recency tweaks. Putting surface splits also come from FantasyNational and include the past 100 rounds when possible unless noted. All ranks and percentile ranks are among the field.

Best of the Best

Dustin Johnson (FanDuel Salary: $12,200 | FanDuel Sportsbook Win Odds: +750) – Johnson wasn’t exactly a contender at the Open Championship but showed up well and now heads to a course that he can dominate. Johnson is the field leader in long-term adjusted strokes gained by a solid margin (1.90, with second place being Patrick Reed at 1.61). Johnson’s in the 99th percentile in adjusted iron play and is the best in the field in birdie or better rate gained and adjusted strokes gained: tee to green.

Cameron Tringale ($10,900 | + 3100) – Tringale rates in the 97th percentile in long-term form and in birdie-or-better rate gained. He’s strong everywhere but off the tee, where he is still a plus. He’s finished 42nd and 3rd in two tries here.

Others to Consider: Tony Finau ($11,500 | +1600) – Has two top-25 finishes here already and rates behind just DJ in adjusted tee-to-green over the past year. Patrick Reed ($11,300 | +1900) – A better birdie-maker than people realize (99th percentile).

Mid-Range Picks

Matthew Wolff ($10,200 | +3000) – The former winner here could get a popularity bump as a result, but that’s not always the case. Wolff’s long-term form is spotty, but he’s trending back up in recent weeks. Given that the data is bogged down while Wolff struggled with mental health, it’s easier to overlook the lull and look instead at the upside. Wolff still rates out in the 90th percentile in weighted and adjusted strokes gained: tee to green and is in the 97th percentile with the irons. We know he can score well, and he took the week off from the Open Championship, as well.

Emiliano Grillo ($9,900 | +3900) – Grillo does everything but putt. He’s in the 91st percentile or better in both ball-striking stats over the past year and is his best when putting on bentgrass (33rd percentile). He finished 3rd here last year.

Others to Consider: Cameron Davis ($10,100 | +3600) – Elite birdie-maker who can contend at a course like this. Hank Lebioda ($9,700 | +4700) – Hot form overall and has finished 34th and 26th here.

Keegan Bradley ($9,900 | +4400) – Finished 46th here in 2019; 99th-percentile opportunities gained.

Low-Salaried Picks

Doug Ghim ($9,100 | +4800) – Ghim eventually has to put it together. He ranks in the 95th percentile in adjusted tee to green but just can’t putt (22nd percentile). He’s in the 84th percentile in birdie, or better rate gained. He finished 18th here last year.

Lanto Griffin ($9,000 | +7500) – Griffin is just really good relative to this salary, and he’s rating out as a solid win bet value in my model. Griffin ranks in the 94th percentile in adjusted approach and finished 33rd at The Open last week.

Others to Consider: Chris Kirk ($8,700 | +7500) – 41st here last year and elite tee to green (93rd percentile). Joel Dahmen ($8,200 | +9500) – Ranks in the 76th percentile in adjusted tee to green.

Jhonattan Vegas ($8,300 | +7500) – 96th-percentile birdie maker and an elite ball-striker.