Finau, Thomas Gaining Interest Ahead of Hero World Challenge

The Bahama’s based Hero World Challenge will tee off on December 1, with plenty of the world’s best golfers in the running to take it home. Last year, Viktor Hovland notched the victory, and he’s back in this year’s field trying to repeat. Tiger Woods withdrew from the event because of injuries, but there’s still a lot of intrigue surrounding this prestigious last golf event of 2022.

BetMGM Line Movement (opening, current)

Tony Finau +1000 –> +750

BetMGM Highest Ticket%

Justin Thomas 11.2%

11.2% Tony Finau 9.7%

9.7% Scottie Scheffler 7.7%

BetMGM Highest Handle%

Tony Finau 14.2%

14.2% Justin Thomas 12.3%

12.3% Cameron Young 10.2%

Finau, Thomas Drawing Interest in Lead Up

Albany golf course is typically more favorable to the field, meaning don’t be surprised if there are some low scores in this tournament. With a strong field of talented golfers, two stand out from the pack in terms of the interest they’ve generated in the betting market.

Even though Justin Thomas and Tony Finau aren’t among the top five players in the World Golf Rankings, the attention they’ve been generating leading up to this event is warranted.

Finau has been striking the ball as well as anyone on tour and has been building some solid trends over the last two months, leading to him opening with +1000 odds in this event which has been bet down to +750. That has him with the second-shortest odds to win, along with the second-highest ticket percentage at 9.7% and the highest handle percentage at 14.2%.

The market has also backed Thomas to win the Hero World Challenge. Thomas joins nine of the world’s top 20 golfers in this event and is coming off a year where he captured the illustrious 2022 PGA Championship. He also recently won the DP World Tour Championship, putting him in good shape to compete for the title this week.

Thomas currently boasts the highest ticket percentage at 11.2% and the second-highest handle percentage at 12.3%. There might not be as much money flowing toward Thomas as there is with Finau, but he’s still getting a lot of support from the betting market.

With these insights, Thomas and Finau join Cameron Young as BetMGM’s three most significant liabilities to win the tournament.