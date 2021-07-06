Gdula’s Golf Simulations and Betting Picks: John Deere Classic

Volatility is the name of the game in golf, and picking winners isn’t easy. With fields of 150-plus golfers sometimes being separated by how a putt or two falls each week, predicting golf can be absurdly tough.

We’ll never be able to capture everything that goes into a golfer’s expectations for a week, but we can try to account for that by simulating out the weekend and seeing what happens.

The Process

Over the years, I have made plenty of tweaks to my original golf model, which uses a combination of the OWGR’s field strength numbers and datagolf’s field strength numbers to adjust each golfer’s score relative to the field (on the PGA Tour, the European Tour, and the Korn Ferry Tour).

The ultimate goal is to place a score from the Waste Management Open, the BMW International Open, and the Knoxville Open on level playing fields. This adjusted strokes metric lets me see how golfers are performing across all tours. From there, a golfer’s adjusted stroke data is combined with their round-to-round variance to see how the field is likely to perform when playing out the event thousands of times.

In addition to that long-term adjusted form, I factor in course-level adjustments for course fit.

I run a second model that uses more granular strokes gained data, which allows me to very easily adjust for course fit. The results are averaged out.

I let the data do the talking and don’t make many tweaks — if any. Golfers with a small sample get regressed to a low-end PGA Tour player to round out their samples. Data points are weighted more heavily toward recent performance.

Here are the most likely winners for the John Deere Classic, according to the models.

Golfer Simulated Win% Simulated Top-10% Simulated Made Cut% FanDuel Sportsbook Win Odds Daniel Berger 7.9% 37.9% 82.3% +950 Brian Harman 5.3% 32.0% 79.2% +1500 Russell Henley 4.4% 25.6% 74.9% +1700 Sungjae Im 3.6% 24.3% 73.8% +1700 Kevin Streelman 3.5% 24.3% 74.1% +1900 Si Woo Kim 2.6% 20.1% 70.6% +2800 Steve Stricker 2.5% 19.9% 69.5% +4300 Zach Johnson 2.3% 16.1% 66.5% +4300 Doug Ghim 1.9% 16.1% 66.6% +6000 Alex Noren 1.9% 17.3% 68.1% +3100 Aaron Wise 1.8% 16.9% 67.1% +3500 Lucas Glover 1.8% 14.8% 65.4% +6000 Cameron Davis 1.6% 14.7% 64.6% +2800 Harold Varner III 1.6% 14.2% 64.7% +6000 Kevin Na 1.6% 13.7% 63.8% +4300 Sebastian Munoz 1.5% 13.4% 63.6% +8000 Patton Kizzire 1.5% 12.5% 62.0% +4300 Maverick McNealy 1.4% 14.1% 63.6% +3600 Charles Howell III 1.4% 13.8% 64.3% +8000 Jhonattan Vegas 1.2% 13.6% 63.3% +3600 Chez Reavie 1.1% 11.4% 60.5% +8000 Kyle Stanley 1.1% 13.7% 63.6% +6500 Denny McCarthy 1.1% 9.3% 57.4% +14000 Pat Perez 1.1% 10.4% 60.1% +8000 Doc Redman 1.1% 10.5% 58.8% +4400 Troy Merritt 1.1% 11.8% 62.2% +4300 Roger Sloan 1.0% 10.1% 58.4% +9500 Hank Lebioda 1.0% 11.0% 60.0% +4300 Sepp Straka 1.0% 9.4% 57.2% +6500 Seamus Power 0.9% 10.5% 59.0% +3100 Ryan Armour 0.9% 9.4% 57.8% +8000 Brice Garnett 0.9% 10.3% 59.7% +9500 Ryan Moore 0.9% 11.2% 60.0% +4300 Michael Thompson 0.9% 10.1% 59.1% +14000 Scott Stallings 0.9% 9.8% 58.2% +6500 Richy Werenski 0.9% 9.8% 59.1% +8000 Mark Hubbard 0.8% 8.6% 56.4% +16000 C.T. Pan 0.8% 9.8% 58.3% +11000 Bo Hoag 0.8% 9.0% 57.0% +14000 Matthew NeSmith 0.8% 9.0% 56.9% +16000 Luke List 0.8% 9.7% 57.8% +8000 Dylan Frittelli 0.8% 10.0% 59.0% +8000 Adam Long 0.8% 8.4% 55.0% +19000 Kramer Hickok 0.8% 9.2% 56.6% +8000 Nick Taylor 0.8% 9.4% 58.1% +14000 J.T. Poston 0.8% 8.2% 55.4% +8000 Henrik Norlander 0.7% 8.9% 57.0% +14000 Martin Laird 0.7% 9.9% 58.0% +16000 Scott Piercy 0.7% 8.2% 55.0% +8000 Mito Pereira 0.6% 7.6% 54.0% +11000 Adam Schenk 0.6% 7.3% 54.2% +19000

The model likes Daniel Berger to win this thing around 8.0% of the time, which is solid but not necessarily enough to want to bet him at +950 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The same overvalued tag applies to some of the other favorites — Brian Harman (+1500), Russell Henley (+1700), and Sungjae Im (+1700) with Henley being the closest to a proper play.

It isn’t until we get to a pair of short-hitting former winners at TPC Deere Run that we see positive expected value with Steve Stricker (+4300) and Zach Johnson (+4300).

Where we see the value really is with a tier of long shots overall, and some names who outperformed their FanDuel Sportsbook odds include Denny McCarthy (+14000), Doug Ghim (+6000), Sebastian Munoz (+8000), Matthew NeSmith (+16000), Michael Thompson (+14000), and Lucas Glover (+6000).

I’ve got the most interest in Henley and Si Woo Kim among the favorites but will also be peppering the middle tier with options such as Stricker, Johnson, Ghim, and Munoz.