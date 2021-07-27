Gdula’s Golf Simulations and Betting Picks: Olympic Men’s Golf Competition

Volatility is the name of the game in golf, and picking winners isn’t easy. With fields of 150-plus golfers sometimes being separated by how a putt or two falls each week, predicting golf can be absurdly tough.

We’ll never be able to capture everything that goes into a golfer’s expectations for a week, but we can try to account for that by simulating out the weekend and seeing what happens.

The Process

Over the years, I have made plenty of tweaks to my original golf model, which uses a combination of the OWGR’s field strength numbers and datagolf’s field strength numbers to adjust each golfer’s score relative to the field (on the PGA Tour, the European Tour, and the Korn Ferry Tour).

The ultimate goal is to place a score from the Waste Management Open, the BMW International Open, and the Knoxville Open on level playing fields. This adjusted strokes metric lets me see how golfers are performing across all tours. From there, a golfer’s adjusted stroke data is combined with their round-to-round variance to see how the field is likely to perform when playing out the event thousands of times.

In addition to that long-term adjusted form, I factor in course-level adjustments for course fit.

I run a second model that uses more granular strokes gained data, which allows me to very easily adjust for course fit. The results are averaged out.

I let the data do the talking and don’t make many tweaks — if any. Golfers with a small sample get regressed to a low-end PGA Tour player to round out their samples. Data points are weighted more heavily toward recent performance.

Here are the most likely winners for the men’s Olympics, according to the models.

Golfer FanDuel Salary Win% Top-10% FanDuel Sportsbook Win Odds Xander Schauffele $11,800 9.9% 55.0% +900 Collin Morikawa $12,000 8.9% 53.1% +700 Viktor Hovland $11,400 8.3% 50.7% +1100 Paul Casey $11,000 6.6% 43.9% +1400 Justin Thomas $11,600 5.9% 43.9% +1000 Patrick Reed $11,100 5.8% 40.8% +1400 Abraham Ancer $10,700 4.9% 39.2% +2000 Corey Conners $10,200 4.5% 38.3% +2700 Cameron Smith $10,500 4.2% 34.7% +2000 Rory McIlroy $11,500 4.1% 36.0% +1200 Joaquin Niemann $10,300 3.9% 35.2% +2000 Hideki Matsuyama $11,300 3.3% 32.9% +1100 Sungjae Im $10,000 2.4% 27.1% +2200 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $9,700 2.4% 25.5% +3700 Shane Lowry $10,600 2.2% 27.5% +2000 Alex Noren $9,200 1.8% 22.2% +5000 Siwoo Kim $9,000 1.7% 23.2% +4200 Carlos Ortiz $8,400 1.7% 21.9% +6000 Tommy Fleetwood $9,900 1.7% 21.7% +2900 Marc Leishman $9,800 1.4% 18.6% +3100 Jhonattan Vegas $8,500 1.2% 19.8% +5000 Guido Migliozzi $8,900 1.1% 17.5% +4500 Sebastian Munoz $8,200 1.0% 16.3% +6500 Antoine Rozner $8,100 0.9% 16.5% +9000 Guillermo Mito Pereira $7,800 0.8% 15.4% +8000 Thomas Pieters $8,700 0.8% 15.5% +5000 Garrick Higgo $9,300 0.8% 14.1% +4100 Matthias Schwab $8,000 0.7% 12.3% +10000 Mackenzie Hughes $8,600 0.7% 14.7% +6000 C.T. Pan $7,700 0.6% 12.3% +13000 Sepp Straka $7,500 0.5% 10.7% +21000 Yuan Carl Yechun $7,400 0.5% 6.4% +21000 Kalle Samooja $7,300 0.5% 9.4% +21000 Thomas Detry $8,300 0.4% 10.4% +6500 Rasmus Hojgaard $7,900 0.3% 7.5% +13000 Henrik Norlander $7,800 0.3% 9.1% +10000 Jazz Janewattananond $7,700 0.3% 7.4% +12000 Fabrizio Zanotti $7,000 0.3% 6.5% +21000 Anirban Lahiri $7,600 0.3% 8.1% +21000 Joachim B. Hansen $7,100 0.3% 6.7% +27000 Adri Arnaus $7,600 0.3% 5.9% +18000 Ryan Fox $8,000 0.3% 7.9% +10000 Rory Sabbatini $7,500 0.3% 6.0% +15000 Adrian Meronk $7,200 0.2% 6.8% +27000 Wu Ashun $7,000 0.2% 4.4% +32000 Maximilian Kieffer $7,300 0.2% 4.5% +27000 Rafael Campos $7,000 0.1% 4.2% +42000 Scott Vincent $7,100 0.1% 3.1% +27000 Kristian Krogh Johannessen $7,000 0.1% 3.9% +42000 Rikuya Hoshino $7,900 0.1% 3.9% +10000 Sami Valimaki $7,200 0.1% 3.5% +21000 Hurly Long $7,000 0.1% 2.1% +42000 Romain Langasque $7,400 0.0% 3.0% +21000 Renato Paratore $7,000 0.0% 1.9% +21000 Jorge Campillo $7,300 0.0% 2.7% +27000 Ondrej Lieser $7,000 0.0% 1.2% +42000 Udayan Mane $7,000 0.0% 0.6% +50000 Juvic Pagunsan $7,000 0.0% 0.6% +42000 Gunn Charoenkul $7,000 0.0% 1.0% +42000 Gavin Green $7,000 0.0% 0.1% +32000

Among the favorites, the model views Xander Schauffele (+900 on FanDuel Sportsbook) as a slight negative value but a much better one than Collin Morikawa (+700).

Viktor Hovland (+1100) and Paul Casey (+1400) are fair values, and Abraham Ancer (+2000) is a slightly positive value himself.

The heaviest value option on the board is Corey Conners (+2700), whose odds should be +2100, according to his simulation odds.

Other golfers with longer odds who rate out well include Carlos Ortiz (+6000) and Alexander Noren (+5000).

I’m finding myself pulled toward Patrick Reed (+1400) despite his underperformance in the win simulation model simply because of his success representing the United States and in smaller field events. He does have some travel concerns, for what it’s worth.

Reed, Conners, Oritz, and Mito Pereira (+8000) will all be on my card this week.