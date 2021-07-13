Gdula’s Golf Simulations and Betting Picks: The Open Championship

Volatility is the name of the game in golf, and picking winners isn’t easy. With fields of 150-plus golfers sometimes being separated by how a putt or two falls each week, predicting golf can be absurdly tough.

We’ll never be able to capture everything that goes into a golfer’s expectations for a week, but we can try to account for that by simulating out the weekend and seeing what happens.

The Process

Over the years, I have made plenty of tweaks to my original golf model, which uses a combination of the OWGR’s field strength numbers and datagolf’s field strength numbers to adjust each golfer’s score relative to the field (on the PGA Tour, the European Tour, and the Korn Ferry Tour).

The ultimate goal is to place a score from the Waste Management Open, the BMW International Open, and the Knoxville Open on level playing fields. This adjusted strokes metric lets me see how golfers are performing across all tours. From there, a golfer’s adjusted stroke data is combined with their round-to-round variance to see how the field is likely to perform when playing out the event thousands of times.

In addition to that long-term adjusted form, I factor in course-level adjustments for course fit.

I run a second model that uses more granular strokes gained data, which allows me to very easily adjust for course fit. The results are averaged out.

I let the data do the talking and don’t make many tweaks — if any. Golfers with a small sample get regressed to a low-end PGA Tour player to round out their samples. Data points are weighted more heavily toward recent performance.

Here are the most likely winners for The Open Championship, according to the models.

Golfer Simulated Win% Simulated Top-10% Simulated Made Cut% FanDuel Sportsbook Win Odds Jon Rahm 8.0% 39.5% 86.6% +750 Xander Schauffele 5.5% 32.7% 83.6% +1800 Dustin Johnson 3.9% 25.8% 78.8% +2500 Justin Thomas 3.8% 25.7% 79.5% +1800 Jordan Spieth 3.0% 24.1% 77.7% +1800 Patrick Cantlay 3.0% 23.6% 77.9% +3300 Viktor Hovland 3.0% 21.7% 76.8% +3000 Patrick Reed 2.8% 22.2% 77.2% +3300 Tony Finau 2.6% 20.0% 74.9% +5000 Louis Oosthuizen 2.5% 20.3% 74.9% +3000 Collin Morikawa 2.3% 20.1% 75.4% +3500 Brooks Koepka 2.3% 21.7% 75.6% +1600 Webb Simpson 2.2% 17.9% 73.0% +6500 Bryson DeChambeau 2.2% 20.1% 74.6% +3500 Daniel Berger 2.2% 18.6% 74.0% +7000 Tyrrell Hatton 2.1% 17.6% 72.7% +3300 Scottie Scheffler 2.0% 18.4% 73.0% +4500 Rory McIlroy 1.9% 18.3% 72.9% +2200 Matthew Fitzpatrick 1.9% 17.1% 72.1% +4000 Paul Casey 1.9% 17.0% 72.6% +4000 Harris English 1.6% 15.7% 71.2% +7000 Cameron Smith 1.5% 14.4% 69.4% +6500 Joaquin Niemann 1.4% 14.0% 69.0% +7000 Brian Harman 1.3% 12.9% 68.6% +12000 Abraham Ancer 1.3% 13.4% 69.0% +7000 Jason Day 1.2% 12.9% 67.6% +7500 Jason Kokrak 1.2% 12.2% 66.3% +10000 Corey Conners 1.1% 12.4% 67.3% +15000 Russell Henley 1.1% 11.1% 65.8% +13000 Will Zalatoris 1.0% 11.4% 66.1% +7500 Cameron Tringale 1.0% 10.4% 64.3% +25000 Charley Hoffman 1.0% 11.2% 64.8% +17000 Sergio Garcia 0.9% 10.4% 63.4% +6000 Shane Lowry 0.8% 10.9% 64.4% +3500 Ryan Palmer 0.8% 9.4% 62.6% +12000 Talor Gooch 0.8% 8.5% 60.8% +30000 Sam Burns 0.8% 10.7% 64.2% +15000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 0.8% 8.6% 61.0% +8000 Stewart Cink 0.8% 9.5% 62.0% +15000 Ian Poulter 0.7% 8.5% 61.5% +8000 Tommy Fleetwood 0.7% 8.4% 60.9% +3500 Kevin Kisner 0.7% 7.3% 58.4% +15000 Keegan Bradley 0.6% 9.2% 61.8% +15000 Adam Scott 0.6% 9.8% 62.4% +7500 Emiliano Grillo 0.6% 7.0% 58.0% +19000 Max Homa 0.6% 7.4% 58.3% +17000 Lanto Griffin 0.6% 7.0% 58.4% +35000 Carlos Ortiz 0.6% 7.4% 58.7% +25000 Justin Rose 0.5% 7.5% 57.8% +5000 Billy Horschel 0.5% 6.7% 57.7% +20000 Alex Noren 0.5% 8.5% 60.9% +9000 Chris Kirk 0.5% 6.4% 56.5% +24000 Matt Wallace 0.5% 7.2% 58.8% +15000 Kevin Streelman 0.5% 7.5% 59.0% +20000 Harold Varner III 0.5% 6.0% 55.7% +30000 Brendon Todd 0.4% 6.1% 55.9% +31000 Matt Jones 0.4% 6.9% 57.3% +25000 Branden Grace 0.4% 7.6% 58.5% +5000 Lucas Herbert 0.4% 6.3% 56.2% +7500 Marc Leishman 0.4% 6.0% 54.1% +6000 Mackenzie Hughes 0.4% 4.7% 52.5% +35000 Gary Woodland 0.4% 6.4% 56.2% +18000 Rickie Fowler 0.3% 6.0% 54.8% +6500 Sebastian Munoz 0.3% 5.0% 53.1% +24000 Robert MacIntyre 0.3% 6.3% 54.7% +6500 Lee Westwood 0.3% 5.5% 53.7% +4000 Garrick Higgo 0.2% 4.0% 49.5% +8000 Phil Mickelson 0.2% 3.8% 47.1% +8000

Once again, Jon Rahm (+750 on FanDuel Sportsbook) is the favorite to win both on the odds board and in my win simulations. However, the simulations do not really get him close to the 11.8% odds he needs to be an even value, so he’s not someone I’d be looking to bet.

I love Xander Schauffele (+1800) and don’t inflate the numbers. One of the reasons I always like him is that his skill level has him on par with or outperforming his betting odds, and we get the latter this week for Schauffele, who has made all three cuts at his past Open Championships, including a runner-up finish.

The long-term adjusted form — even adjusting for recency — likes Dustin Johnson (+2500) as the third-most likely winner, and we’re starting to see value on his name at the odds. That’s a pretty juicy line if you ask me (or the model).

And with some overvalued options (Rahm, Justin Thomas [+1800], and Jordan Spieth [+1800]), we get easier value on the next tier, including Patrick Cantlay (+3300), Viktor Hovland (+3000), and Patrick Reed (+3300). Tony Finau (+5000) also enters as a big value option.

Longer shots Webb Simpson (+6500) and Daniel Berger (+7000) are just better players long-term than the odds suggest and make for strong top-10 options if not outright dark horses.

Other golfers at long odds who outperform their win odds and are some I’m looking for top-10s and top-20s include Cameron Tringale (+25000), Talor Gooch (+30000), Corey Conners (+15000), Brian Harman (+12000), Charley Hoffman (+17000), and Harris English (+7000).

I’m set on getting exposure to Schauffele, Cantlay, and Finau as outright winners but am also considering Dustin Johnson as the odds fall. I’ll be hammering the top-10 and top-20 list, as well.