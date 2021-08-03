Gdula’s Golf Simulations and Betting Picks: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Volatility is the name of the game in golf, and picking winners isn’t easy. With fields of 150-plus golfers sometimes being separated by how a putt or two falls each week, predicting golf can be absurdly tough.

We’ll never be able to capture everything that goes into a golfer’s expectations for a week, but we can try to account for that by simulating out the weekend and seeing what happens.

The Process

Over the years, I have made plenty of tweaks to my original golf model, which uses a combination of the OWGR’s field strength numbers and datagolf’s field strength numbers to adjust each golfer’s score relative to the field (on the PGA Tour, the European Tour, and the Korn Ferry Tour).

The ultimate goal is to place a score from the Waste Management Open, the BMW International Open, and the Knoxville Open on level playing fields. This adjusted strokes metric lets me see how golfers are performing across all tours. From there, a golfer’s adjusted stroke data is combined with their round-to-round variance to see how the field is likely to perform when playing out the event thousands of times.

In addition to that long-term adjusted form, I factor in course-level adjustments for course fit.

I run a second model that uses more granular strokes gained data, which allows me to very easily adjust for course fit. The results are averaged out.

I let the data do the talking and don’t make many tweaks — if any. Golfers with a small sample get regressed to a low-end PGA Tour player to round out their samples. Data points are weighted more heavily toward recent performance.

Here are the most likely winners for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, according to the models.

Golfer FanDuel Salary Win% Top-10% FanDuel Sportsbook Win Odds Xander Schauffele $11,900 5.7% 36.8% +1400 Collin Morikawa $12,000 4.3% 34.7% +1200 Jordan Spieth $11,700 4.1% 32.1% +1400 Dustin Johnson $11,600 4.0% 29.5% +1800 Viktor Hovland $10,800 4.0% 30.6% +2200 Patrick Cantlay $11,000 3.8% 29.1% +2200 Justin Thomas $11,400 3.7% 28.5% +1600 Louis Oosthuizen $11,200 3.7% 29.6% +2200 Patrick Reed $10,100 3.3% 25.3% +3400 Daniel Berger $10,900 3.2% 28.6% +2200 Brooks Koepka $12,200 3.1% 29.0% +1100 Scottie Scheffler $10,500 2.9% 25.6% +3100 Paul Casey $10,400 2.7% 25.5% +2900 Tyrrell Hatton $9,800 2.7% 22.3% +4100 Bryson DeChambeau $11,100 2.6% 24.0% +2700 Webb Simpson $9,900 2.6% 24.2% +3400 Tony Finau $10,200 2.4% 21.6% +4000 Corey Conners $9,300 2.4% 23.0% +4500 Matt Fitzpatrick $10,000 2.3% 23.2% +3400 Rory McIlroy $11,500 2.2% 20.3% +1800 Abraham Ancer $9,500 2.2% 22.3% +4100 Cameron Smith $9,700 2.1% 20.4% +3400 Brian Harman $8,700 2.1% 19.9% +5500 Harris English $9,100 2.0% 21.0% +3700 Jason Kokrak $9,000 2.0% 18.0% +4200 Joaquin Niemann $9,600 1.9% 19.3% +4100 Hideki Matsuyama $10,700 1.7% 20.7% +2700 Will Zalatoris $8,800 1.4% 15.3% +4500 Sungjae Im $8,900 1.2% 14.5% +5500 Sam Burns $8,200 1.1% 13.0% +5500 Sergio Garcia $8,600 1.0% 13.6% +4500 Shane Lowry $9,400 1.0% 14.3% +4100 Ryan Palmer $7,600 1.0% 13.1% +10000 Siwoo Kim $7,600 0.9% 12.7% +12000 Tommy Fleetwood $9,200 0.9% 11.6% +5000 Max Homa $7,500 0.9% 11.9% +10000 Adam Scott $8,400 0.8% 11.6% +5500 Billy Horschel $8,100 0.8% 12.2% +8000 Kevin Kisner $7,900 0.8% 10.6% +8000 Stewart Cink $7,400 0.7% 11.1% +12000 Justin Rose $8,500 0.7% 10.1% +5500 Carlos Ortiz $7,500 0.7% 9.7% +12000 Ian Poulter $7,900 0.7% 11.8% +10000 Matt Jones $7,100 0.6% 9.4% +15000 Robert MacIntyre $7,800 0.5% 9.7% +10000 Lucas Glover $7,200 0.5% 7.7% +12000 Kevin Na $7,300 0.5% 8.7% +12000

Brooks Koepka (+1100 on FanDuel Sportsbook) is always hard to get right with a model because of how he doesn’t really play at the same level week-to-week. I love him from a daily fantasy standpoint, but the sheer numbers suggest he’s very overrated at his 11/1 odds.

However, everyone seems to be a bit inflated based on my numbers here because of how good and deep the field is.

I’ve got the most interest in Jordan Spieth (+1400) and Daniel Berger (+2200) among the favorites. They fit the course well (Berger has two wins here and Spieth doesn’t need to be dialed in with the driver).

Patrick Reed (+3400) is a positive expected value, but I think I’ll stay away due to the sheer travel. I think he’s a good daily fantasy play but perhaps not for an outright win this week.

Given the travel involved for virtually the whole field (and because the WGC events are usually won by the best in the field), I’m relying less on the model and am honing in on Spieth, Berger, Scottie Scheffler (+3100), and Jason Kokrak (+4200) to start the week.