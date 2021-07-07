John Deere Classic PGA Betting Preview: Alex Noren Offers Value

Tournament and Course Overview

The Open Championship is but a week away, and most of the sport’s elite have already made their way overseas to tune up at the Scottish Open, but we still have some great action at the 2021 John Deere Classic from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, IL.

This marks the 50-year anniversary of this event, and we are most assuredly in store for another birdie fest on this Par 71, 7,268-yard layout with very accessible fairways and Bentgrass greens. The 2020 event was a COVID casualty, so South African Dylan Frittelli enters here as the defending champion after winning his first PGA TOUR event in 2019 at 21 under par.

The Picks

All prices through FanDuel Sportsbook.

This week offers another chance to capture some value as any one of these guys who keeps a TOUR card is more than capable than going low for a few days on this easy course. I will start off with three top-20 plays, each at an insane value of 13-1, who are three unheralded golfers that fit my custom stat model this week. Johnson Wagner, David Lingmerth, and Rob Oppenheim all rank inside the top 20 of my weighted model. And while they could easily all miss the cut horribly, if we sprinkle just a small amount on each of them, we just need one to get there to make our whole week card +EV.

The above-referenced stats I am using this week are Birdies-or-Better and Opportunities Gained on Easy conditioned courses, putting on bentgrass with average green speed, Fairways Gained on easy to hit fairways, and par-5 scoring on easy fairways and soft greens.

Another player who shows up very favorably in almost all those categories is Ben Martin (+14000). Martin has two top-11 finishes within his last seven starts, does his best putting on bentgrass greens, and has gained with his irons and off the tee in nearly every tournament in 2021.

I will back Kevin Na (+4300) in the mid-tier as his recent form will throw a few off the scent. Na does most of his damage on TOUR on easy courses, is a lights-out putter on bentgrass, and has a T8 here in 2016 in one of his two starts at the John Deere.

I don’t like any of the numbers in the top tier of the betting board, so the last outright play I have is Alex Noren (+4100). Noren checks the box in recent form (seven of last eight cuts made, including a T4 last week at Rocket Mortgage), putts exceptionally on bentgrass, is in the top five of players in this field in Strokes Gained: Approach over the last 50 rounds, and leads the field in par-5 scoring on easy golf courses.

He still has not won on the PGA TOUR, but at 41-1, I like backing that he breaks through here.

The Card

Johnson Wagner Top 20 (+1300)

David Lingmerth Top 20 (+1300)

Rob Oppenheim Top 20 (+1300)

Ben Martin Top 10 (+1000)

Kevin Na Top 10 (+450)

Kevin Na Outright (+4300)

Alex Noren Outright (+4100)