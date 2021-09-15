Live Betting The Ryder Cup

The 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup will take place at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin. Suppose you’re a casual golf fan, a casual bettor, or new to sports betting altogether. In that case, this competition offers an opportunity to enter into the world of live sports betting.

A ton of value is available if you focus on golfers who’ve shown an ability not to get rattled if they get off to a slow start. For example, should a player like Justin Thomas or Jordan Spieth falls behind early, they have the firepower in their game to make a comeback.

Another player to keep a watchful eye on would be Jon Rahm, who finished second in the FedEx Cup despite having the lowest four-day total along with Kevin Na. Rahm might be the hottest golfer on the planet at the moment, with six out of seven top-10 finishes. It could easily have been seven straight top-10 finishes, but he withdrew from the Memorial Tournament in the third round due to a positive COVID-19 test.

To sum it up, this is a strategy that you can deploy if you know the type of players to target who can make a comeback. Moreover, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to find plus prices available if you’re patient enough.

Want more Ryder Cup action? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find odds on who the top American or European points scorer will be, along with the top American and European rookie.