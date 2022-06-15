Rory McIlroy is looking to win his second straight PGA tournament at the U.S. Open Championship after just winning the RBC Canadian Open last weekend.

McIlroy successfully defended his title at the Canadian Open, which took place for the first time since 2019 after being canceled due to Covid-19. After capturing his 21st career PGA Tour win, the Northern Ireland product has the highest current odds to win the U.S. Open this weekend at +1100. The top three also features Justin Thomas at +1200, who finished third at the Canadian Open, and Scottie Scheffler at +1400, the number one ranked golfer in the world.

Jon Rahm was victorious at Torrey Pines in 2021 to capture the most recent U.S. Open, which will see golfers this weekend tee off from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Rahm is currently tied with Scheffler for the third-best odds to win the tournament at +1400 after opening at +1000.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on some players such as Dustin Johnson, who will compete in the event after joining the LIV Golf Tour. Johnson is currently priced at +4000 after opening at +1400, owning just 1.6% of tickets and 1.8% of the handle.

Players of note that have recently won the U.S. Open include Jordan Spieth in 2015, who owns odds of +2500, along with Brooks Koepka, who won back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2017 and 2018 at +4000. There’s likely some value in Koepka’s number, who’s seen his price fall substantially after opening at +1400. The Florida resident has been struggling of late, but there’s still a lot of juice in that current price point.

There’s been some line movement prevalent near the top as well, with Matt Fitzpatrick opening at +5000 and rising to +2800, along with Cameron Smith seeing his odds increase from +5000 to +2200.

Four players currently boast ticket percentages higher than 5%. That list is led by Scheffler, who owns 6.6% of tickets, Will Zalatoris with 5.4%, McIlroy at 5.2%, and Collin Morikawa at 5%. Rounding out the top five is Smith, who occupies 4.8% of tickets.

Much like the tickets, the money is also relatively spread out in terms of player interest. Scheffler possesses the highest handle percentage at 9.4%, followed by Morikawa at 7.3%, and Smith at 6.2%. McIlroy holds the fourth-highest number at 5.9%, with Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas sitting with 5.7% of the handle.

The biggest liabilities to currently win the U.S. Open are Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Cameron Smith.

