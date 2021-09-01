Odds & Outlook for the Tour Championship: Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau has the third shortest odds heading into the Tour Championship at 5-to-1. The tournament will use its “Starting Strokes” format for the third straight year as the golfer atop the FedEx Cup standings will start at 10-under.

This year, that honor belongs to Patrick Cantlay, and DeChambeau is three strokes behind him at -7. But even as impressive as DeChambeau’s looked recently, he’s an even bigger underdog given this golf course at East Lake in Atlanta.

Sure he can hit the ball a mile long off the tee. But that’s all undone by his lack of accuracy. The California native is 182nd in driving accuracy on the PGA Tour, and hitting the ball into the rough on this course can be very unforgiving. One could easily see him flying over putting greens by 20 yards or coming up short by 30. Then what?

He’ll have to try to get up and down, and the reality is he doesn’t have that skill set in his locker at the moment. His short game still needs plenty of work, given that he’s ranked 141st in strokes gained around the green.

That’s a big weakness for DeChambeau, so this isn’t necessarily the weekend you want to back him.

He’s already coming off an emotionally draining weekend after playing six playoff holes at the BMW Championship only to come up short. There was also the incident with a fan who called him Brooksie to get under his skin, and DeChambeau wanted to take his head off with his driver.

Thus, when you combine the mental fatigue along with this course not necessarily playing to his strengths; this is a strict fade or pass on DeChambeau.

