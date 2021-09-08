Patrick Cantlay Outlook Following FedEx Cup Victory

After winning the FedEx Cup, Patrick Cantlay could be due for another big year in 2022. Sure he won the $15 million prize. But he also won other events like the ZOZO Championship last fall, the Memorial Tournament in the spring, and of course, the penultimate FedEx Cup playoff in the BMW Championship.

At 29 years old, Cantlay has proven that he’s a steady golfer with ice in his veins. His golf game travels quite well, and more importantly, so does his putter.

There aren’t really any weaknesses in his game, from the tee to the green. Now it looks like the only thing missing on his resume is winning a major tournament.

That could be what’s next for him in 2022, as he’s certainly a player worth considering on your outright tickets at the majors.

The PGA Tour shifts to Napa, California, this weekend for the Safeway Open. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find odds on outright winners, round leaders, finishing positions, and even odds boosts.