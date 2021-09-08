Patrick Cantlay Outlook Following FedEx Cup Victory
September 8Sportsgrid-StaffSportsGrid
After winning the FedEx Cup, Patrick Cantlay could be due for another big year in 2022. Sure he won the $15 million prize. But he also won other events like the ZOZO Championship last fall, the Memorial Tournament in the spring, and of course, the penultimate FedEx Cup playoff in the BMW Championship.
At 29 years old, Cantlay has proven that he’s a steady golfer with ice in his veins. His golf game travels quite well, and more importantly, so does his putter.
There aren’t really any weaknesses in his game, from the tee to the green. Now it looks like the only thing missing on his resume is winning a major tournament.
That could be what’s next for him in 2022, as he’s certainly a player worth considering on your outright tickets at the majors.
The PGA Tour shifts to Napa, California, this weekend for the Safeway Open. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find odds on outright winners, round leaders, finishing positions, and even odds boosts.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.